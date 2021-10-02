CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Colorado Rockies promote Bill Schmidt to general manager

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JOf5O_0cFKCmEQ00

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies announced Saturday that Bill Schmidt has been officially named the general manager for the team. Schmidt has been serving as interim general manager since May 3.

Schmidt has a 64-67 record since taking the helm. He began in the scouting department with the organization in 1999 and named the vice president of scouting in 2007.

The Rockies made a few other front office moves by promoting Danny Montgomery to vice president and assistant general manager of scouting and Zack Rosenthal to vice president and assistant general manager of baseball operations and assistant general counsel.

“After five months as our interim general manager, it became increasingly clear that Bill was the right person to lead this franchise forward,” Rockies President and Chief Operating Officer Greg Feasel said. “We already knew Bill as a trusted and respected baseball professional within the game. He came into a challenging situation and quickly impacted the play on and off the field. Bill’s promotion also gives the organization an opportunity to promote two experienced individuals, Danny and Zack, to leadership roles that will be key in getting us to the next level.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
Purple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 156 thread: Kevin Gausman vs Antonio Senzatela

The final weekend home game for the Colorado Rockies is upon us at last, and after back-to-back 7-2 losses during Larry Walker Weekend the team is looking to drag up one last bit of home Rockies magic. It’s a tall order against the 100+ win San Francisco Giants, who are looking to claim the NL West crown after a surprisingly dominant season.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Schmidt
Asbury Park Press

Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies odds, picks and prediction

The Washington Nationals (64-92) kick off their final road series of the season Monday against the Colorado Rockies (71-84), who are in their last home series of the season. First pitch for Monday's game is at 8:40 p.m. ET at Coors Field. Let's analyze the lines around the Nationals vs. Rockiesodds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLB
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: Rio Ruiz learns, builds for future with franchise

Rio Ruiz made an immediate impact for the Colorado Rockies when he was promoted from Triple-A. Now in his second stint with the parent club, Ruiz continues to contribute with only seven games remaining in Colorado’s 2021 season. “So far, so good,” Ruiz said in evaluating his performance in his...
MLB
FanSided

Jon Gray should run far away from Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies are at least doing something. For the first time in years, they are being proactive, signing Antonio Senzatela and C.J. Cron to extensions. There seems to be a plan in place, as the Rockies front office looks to lock in those players who have proven that they can handle playing in Coors Field.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdvr
FanSided

Are the Colorado Rockies a better team than the San Diego Padres?

The San Diego Padres were rolling into the month of July with the fourth-best record in baseball and the third-best record in the NL West. They were 16 games above .500 through the end of June with a record of 49-33. The Colorado Rockies, on the other hand, had the third-worst record in the National League at 34-47, 13 games below .500.
MLB
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: Rookie season memorable for Lucas Gilbreath

As the old adage goes, if you fall off the horse, get right back on it. In a sense, that is what relief pitcher Lucas Gilbreath has done in his rookie season in the Majors with the Colorado Rockies. After making the Colorado roster following spring training in Arizona, Gilbreath...
MLB
Purple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 159 thread: Paolo Espino vs. Peter Lambert

After last night’s 3-1 victory, the Rockies now prepare to wrap up their final homestand of the year in an afternoon game against the Nationals. At 47-33 at home, the Rockies have played spectacularly all year long at Coors Field. A 48th win would give them a nice bookend to another season at Coors. We’d also be remiss to not acknowledge that today’s game could be Trevor Story’s final home game as a member of the Colorado Rockies.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: 3 players to build around for the future

As the Colorado Rockies played their last homestand of 2021, it’s difficult not to reminisce. No Rockies fan is looking back on this season with much fondness sitting under .500 once again. It’s difficult to see Trevor Story and maybe Jon Gray suit up for the last time in Denver. The front office seems like it’s going to change as much as the weather in San Diego.
MLB
Purple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 158 thread: Patrick Corbin vs. Kyle Freeland

The Rockies once had a record of 45-23 at Coors Field with a mile-high winning percentage of .661. Now the Rockies are 46-33 at home with a .582 winning percentage. Having lost five games in a row and 10 of their last 11 at home, the Rockies now only have two chances to add to the win column at Coors Field this season.
MLB
chatsports.com

Colorado Rockies game no. 157 thread: Josiah Gray vs Germán Márquez

Coming off back-to-back series losses at the hands of the playoff-bound Giants and Dodgers, the Colorado Rockies will start their final home series of the year tonight against the Washington Nationals. The Nationals are far removed from their 2019 World Champion team, most recently offloading Trea Turner and Max Scherzer at this year’s trade deadline following their surprisingly disappointing 2020 with a similar 2021. An unsurprising bright spot has been the continued ascendance of Juan Soto to superstardom, a bat the Rockies will look to contain as they try to send the Coors faithful home happy one more time.
MLB
chatsports.com

Colorado Rockies injury news: An update on Brendan Rodgers

Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers left the game on Monday night in the bottom of the first inning after being hit in the helmet by a pitch from Washington Nationals starter Josiah Gray. Now what comes next for Rodgers?. Here is the latest on Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers. After...
MLB
chatsports.com

Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals: Weather updates from Coors Field

The Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals have had Wednesday’s game in Denver go into a weather delay in the top of the third inning. Here is what we know about the rain delay in the game between the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals. With the Rockies holding a 4-3 lead...
MLB
FanSided

Colorado Rockies morning after: A historic comeback in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Down 7-0 after three innings, the Colorado Rockies needed its offense to rise like a phoenix from the ashes. And hey, what better place to actually see that happen than … well … in Phoenix?. Trevor Story hit a go-ahead single in the top of the ninth and...
MLB
chatsports.com

Colorado Rockies injury news: Carlos Estevez likely gametime decision

Colorado Rockies closer Carlos Estevez could be available on Monday night as the Rockies open a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. However, manager Bud Black cautioned that that decision might likely happen closer to game time or as the game progressed. Here is the latest on...
MLB
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

1K+
Followers
390
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy