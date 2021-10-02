CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mickey’s keys to beating Carolina

By Dylan Jimenez
FRISCO, TX ( SILVER STAR NATION ) — The Dallas Cowboys host the undefeated Carolina Panthers Sunday for the team’s second home game of the season.

The Cowboys scored 41 points against the Eagles and hope to keep the foot on the gas against a Carolina defense that has only given up four touchdowns in three games.

The Panthers will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey. The Cowboys will be missing four players: Dorance Armstrong, Ty Nsekhe, Carlos Watkins, and Donovan Wilson. Defensive end Randy Gregory has been limited this week but is expected to play.

As always, our Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his Keys to Victory report ahead of Sunday’s game.

The game kicks off on FOX at 12 p.m. Central Daylight Time Sunday.

