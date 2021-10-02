Philippine President Duterte retirement fuels speculation around successor

Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, has become a symbol of the fight for press freedom in an era of strongmen leaders. The former CNN bureau chief co-founded news website Rappler in 2012, bringing together multimedia reporting and social media to offer an edgy take on Philippine current events. Ressa, 58, has been a vocal critic of President Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war, triggering what media advocates say is a grinding series of criminal charges, investigations and online attacks against her and Rappler. She was named a Time Person of the Year in 2018 for her work on press freedom, but multiple arrests and one conviction for cyber libel further grew her international profile and drew more attention to her battle.

