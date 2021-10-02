CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Militant Ambush Kills 5 Soldiers in Pakistan

By Ayaz Gul
Voice of America
 8 days ago

ISLAMABAD — Authorities in Pakistan confirmed Saturday that an overnight ambush of a security convoy in the country’s northwest had killed five paramilitary forces. A military statement said a “clearance operation is in progress to eliminate any terrorist found in the area” in North Waziristan, a volatile district next to the country’s border with Afghanistan.

