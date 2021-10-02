CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The demand for sober-living residences as a path to addiction recovery

By June Leffler
NPR
 8 days ago

Money from opioid settlements will flow into recovery services around the country. Some residents of Parkersburg, W.V., say their small city is under strain as a result. 2020 marked the most drug overdose deaths on record. One thing that can save lives are sober living homes that give people spaces and tools to start a life of recovery, but these homes aren't always welcomed by the community at large. West Virginia Public Broadcasting's June Leffler has more from a town that's seen an influx in addiction services and a resulting backlash.

