Texas State

Protesters across the U.S. march in opposition to Texas abortion law

By Danielle Kurtzleben
NPR
 8 days ago

Abortion rights activists rallied across the country on Saturday in opposition to the new restrictive abortion law in Texas. In Washington, D.C., and hundreds of other U.S. cities today, abortion rights advocates gathered for marches to protest the new Texas law that severely restricts abortions in that state. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben has been out talking to the marchers in Washington, D.C., and she is with us now. Danielle, welcome. Thank you for joining us.

