Andrew Yang discusses new book and big ideas in live forum

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former presidential candidate Andrew Yang about his new book, Forward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy. Universal basic income, the idea that every adult in the country should get some kind of minimum monthly financial support, used to be something you might hear about in a university lecture hall or at a rally for a fringe candidate. But now the idea has gone mainstream, and a big reason for that is Andrew Yang. Yang, of course, ran for president in 2020 and lost in the Democratic primary. This year, he ran unsuccessfully to become the mayor of New York City.