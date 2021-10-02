The Alberta-Born Cheese Locals Love — It’s Really Gouda!
Sylvan Star Cheese makes award-winning, mouthwatering, buttery, nutty gouda cheese, crafted from milk from the cheesemakers’ own cows. What’s not to love?. We discovered Sylvan Star when I was drafting an itinerary to get us to our last stop before Jasper National Park. On the way, I wanted to visit Edmonton because I collect capitol buildings. Sylvan Star was perfectly situated as a place to stretch our legs. Sometimes the place you intend to go isn’t the destination you reach. And that can be excellent. However, if I had to do it over again, we’d get going earlier.www.travelawaits.com
