The Alberta-Born Cheese Locals Love — It’s Really Gouda!

Established in 1893, Algonquin is the oldest provincial park in Ontario. Since its establishment, it has loomed large in the hearts and imaginations of Canadians. It was here that some of the country’s most influential artists found their calling and it was, in particular, the muse of Tom Thomson, long regarded as Canada’s premier landscape artist. Long considered the unofficial border between southern and northern Ontario, the autumn colors at Algonquin Provincial Park are just about the best you’ll find anywhere. Whether you’re “leaf-peeping” by foot, bike, boat, or car, you’re guaranteed spectacular views. The park’s hiking and canoe routes are a thing of legend. There’s just one tiny problem:

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO