CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

SB Nation Reacts: Drama abounds in push for the postseason

By Cody Poage
The Crawfish Boxes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send 30 polls to plugged-in fans from each team. Astros fans, sign up HERE to join Reacts. The hunt for the postseason is shaping up to be a dramatic affair this weekend. For example, the Yankees, following their loss to the Rays on Saturday, now require that both the Blue Jays and Mariners lose to clinch a wild card berth today. That scenario probably won’t happen as I check the score for the Baltimore-Toronto game...um, yeah, the Yankees are not clinching a playoff berth by this evening. And don’t forget about the Red Sox, who are still on the hunt for a postseason berth. Most fans believe that New York and Boston will take both Wild Card berths. We will see.

www.crawfishboxes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Zack Greinke
FanSided

Red Sox: Three players whose futures are doomed in Boston

These players may be in the final weeks of their Red Sox tenure. While the playoff push is in full swing and the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason lives, it’s hard to not start looking toward the future. I don’t like to get the cart ahead of the horse but things are so up in the air right now with this squad it feels like we almost have to start looking at 2022, even if it’s off in the distance.
MLB
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Derek Carr News

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders look like contenders this season. Las Vegas is 3-1 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago Bears. Carr has been playing at a really high level. Carr, 30, is playing in the second-to-last year of his contract. He has...
NFL
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Sb Nation Reacts#Yankees#Rays#The Blue Jays#Mariners#The Red Sox#Giants#Wild Card#Cardinals#Fangraphs
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Max Scherzer and Trea Turner bring wealth of Postseason experience to Dodgers ahead of Postseason run

Ahead of Wednesday’s National League Wild Card game, the man toeing the rubber for the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers will be ready for the moment. That man is none other than Max Scherzer, who was traded to the Dodgers alongside Trea Turner at this year’s trade deadline. In a unique scenario, the 106-win Dodgers will host the St. Louis Cardinals in a one-game win-or-go-home playoff with the winner advancing on to face the San Francisco Giants in the National League Division Series.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

WATCH: J.D. Martinez swats longest home run of Red Sox career

The reeling Boston Red Sox needed a big hit to open Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, and slugger J.D. Martinez was ripe for the opportunity. Martinez connected on an 85 mph changeup on a 2-1 count for a solo home run to straightaway center field off Orioles starter Zac Lowther, a blast which gave Boston a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Paul reacts to Deandre Ayton contract drama with Suns

Chris Paul played a major part last season in building up Deandre Ayton’s value. Now he is reacting to the recent turmoil over Ayton’s contract situation with the Phoenix Suns. The Suns guard Paul appeared this week on ESPN’s “First Take” and gave his thoughts on the current impasse between...
NBA
CBS LA

Football Fans React To Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Requirements To Get Into SoFi Stadium Sunday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Fans who went to see the Chargers take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at SoFi Stadium had mixed reactions to the new county mandate, which required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to get into the venue. (credit: CBS) The LA County mandate went into effect Oct. 7 and applies to outdoor venues, bars, breweries and wineries. “I’m not happy about it because we found out about it Wednesday night,” said a Browns fan. “We’re okay with it. We’re vaccinated. So, it’s not a big deal, but it’s just another burden on fans coming into the stadium.” “It kind...
NFL
KMOV

Another one: Cardinals clinch postseason berth as they push winning streak to 17

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Adversity has been a welcomed element of the Cardinals’ magical September run. It was arguably the team’s lowest moment of the season--a Daniel Vogelbach walk-off grand slam on September 5--that marked the humble beginnings of this improbable turnaround. As they rattled off a franchise-record winning streak to vault into control of their wild card destiny, difficult circumstances simply haven’t fazed the Cardinals.
MLB
CBS Boston

Alex Cora Insists Rafael Devers Is Not Injured

BOSTON (CBS) — Rafael Devers went 1-for-4 in Thursday night’s ALDS opener, leaving five runners on base out of the cleanup spot for Boston in the 5-0 loss to the Rays. While such a night can happen to anyone, there was some alarm about the way Devers looked while swinging the bat. With his right arm in a wrap, Devers’ bottom hand was coming off the bat on his follow-through, and he appeared to be grimacing more with each swing and miss. WEEI’s Lou Merloni — the former MLB player who also calls some games as a radio analyst — in particular...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy