SB Nation Reacts: Drama abounds in push for the postseason

The hunt for the postseason is shaping up to be a dramatic affair this weekend. For example, the Yankees, following their loss to the Rays on Saturday, now require that both the Blue Jays and Mariners lose to clinch a wild card berth today. That scenario probably won't happen as I check the score for the Baltimore-Toronto game...um, yeah, the Yankees are not clinching a playoff berth by this evening. And don't forget about the Red Sox, who are still on the hunt for a postseason berth. Most fans believe that New York and Boston will take both Wild Card berths. We will see.