Ohio State

WATCH: C.J. Stroud throws laser to tight end Jeremy Ruckert for touchdown vs. Rutgers

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago

Ohio State has it rolling in Piscataway against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. It seems the Buckeyes are improving greatly and taking out their frustrations of weeks past on the road in New Jersey.

The latest comes by way of a laser from C.J. Stroud to tight end Jeremy Ruckert. The week off seems to have done Stroud well. He’s looking much more confident and accurate, and his arm seems to be livelier than we had seen through the first few games.

In this highlight, Stroud does a nice job of standing in the pocket, letting Ruckert’s route develop, and zipping a pass on target for a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Ohio State is looking awfully good against a Rutgers team that has been pretty solid so far this year. Let’s hope it continues through the rest of the game.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

