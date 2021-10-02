WATCH: C.J. Stroud throws laser to tight end Jeremy Ruckert for touchdown vs. Rutgers

Ohio State has it rolling in Piscataway against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. It seems the Buckeyes are improving greatly and taking out their frustrations of weeks past on the road in New Jersey.

The latest comes by way of a laser from C.J. Stroud to tight end Jeremy Ruckert. The week off seems to have done Stroud well. He’s looking much more confident and accurate, and his arm seems to be livelier than we had seen through the first few games.

In this highlight, Stroud does a nice job of standing in the pocket, letting Ruckert’s route develop, and zipping a pass on target for a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Ohio State is looking awfully good against a Rutgers team that has been pretty solid so far this year. Let’s hope it continues through the rest of the game.

