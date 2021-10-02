CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stefon Diggs’ New Attitude With the Buffalo Bills Has to Infuriate Minnesota Vikings Fans: ‘When It’s My Time to Shine, I’m Gonna Shine’

Wider receiver Stefon Diggs soured on the Minnesota Vikings franchise in 2019, and the team traded him to the Buffalo Bills. After pouting and tweeting through a contentious last season in Minneapolis, Diggs is a new man in Buffalo and one of the best wide receivers in the league. His new team-first attitude, which is fully on display in 2021, has to rub at least some Vikings fans the wrong way.

