Stefon Diggs’ New Attitude With the Buffalo Bills Has to Infuriate Minnesota Vikings Fans: ‘When It’s My Time to Shine, I’m Gonna Shine’

Diggs recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 114 yards in Sunday's Week 4 win over the Texans. Diggs had logged only one reception of more than 20 yards across the first three contests. However, he managed long receptions of 37 and 31 yards against the Texans to top 100 receiving yards for the first time in a game this season. His performance is even more impressive considering that he and several of the Bills' key offensive players were on the field for only one offensive possession in the fourth quarter. That isn't likely to be the case in a Week 5 matchup against the Chiefs, a showdown that should give the Bills the chance to open up their offense.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO