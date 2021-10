Halloween is just around the counter and the community is ready to celebrate. Check out these Halloween events that are sure to get you in the spooky spirit. On October 23 from 7:30pm to 10:30pm at Severna Park Elks 2482, members of the community are gathering for the ninth annual Halloween party and Toys for Tots fundraiser kickoff. The event is sponsored by many local businesses and hosted by REMAX Executive. Festivities will include an open bar, dinner, dancing and surprise guest performances. Attendees must be over the age of 21. Admission costs $42.50 a ticket and an unopened toy. Group ticket options are available. To learn more, visit the event Facebook page at www.bit.ly/3zuyDTm.

SEVERNA PARK, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO