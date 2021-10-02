Atelier Sophie 2 Comes To PC, PS4 and Switch

The mysterious Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars has broken cover and been given a release date for next month by Square Enix. A card-based RPG, the game takes place in a world of swords and sorcery. You’re a bounty hunter, setting off on a journey to slay a dragon threatening the land and its people for glory and riches. Along the way, you’ll meet a friendly monster named Mar and a black witch named Melanie. You’ll meet a cast of unique characters as part of your journey too. Some of these include members of the Ivory Order and even the Queen of Castle Advent, ruler of the land.

