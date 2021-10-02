CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Atelier Sophie 2 Comes To PC, PS4 and Switch

By Alexandria Digre
bagogames.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is coming to PC, Sony PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It launches on February 24th 2022 in Japan, and February 25th worldwide. A limited edition priced at $119.99 will come to North America as well. It includes the game, the official art book, a bonus soundtrack, a B3 fabric poster of the original art, a key chain necklace of Sophie’s whale, a download code for the “My New Look” costume, and a special box. You can preorder it now from the NIS America Online Store.

bagogames.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gematsu

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is a turn-based role-playing video game developed by Gust and published by Koei Tecmo Games. Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream continues the story of Sophie and Plachta’s many adventures. After leaving Sophie’s hometown of Kirchen Bell, the pair discovers a huge tree identical to one that Plachta had seen in a dream, and as they get closer, a mysterious vortex pulls them inside.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars dated for October 28 on PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC

The mysterious Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars has broken cover and been given a release date for next month by Square Enix. A card-based RPG, the game takes place in a world of swords and sorcery. You’re a bounty hunter, setting off on a journey to slay a dragon threatening the land and its people for glory and riches. Along the way, you’ll meet a friendly monster named Mar and a black witch named Melanie. You’ll meet a cast of unique characters as part of your journey too. Some of these include members of the Ivory Order and even the Queen of Castle Advent, ruler of the land.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Fairune Collection is Coming to PS4

Publisher Flyhigh Works and developer Skipmore have announced the Fairune Collection is coming to PS4. While the Fairune Collection is coming to PS4, the game is actually launching for the platform today – and is already available in eastern PlayStation Store pages. The Fairune Collection was originally released for Windows...
VIDEO GAMES
otakustudy.com

Super Nintendo Classic ‘Actraiser Renaissance’ Releases on PS4, Switch, PC, Mobile Platforms

Marking the 30th Anniversary for the niche series, Square Enix has announced that a remastered edition of the 2D action platformer / city-building simulation game Actraiser Renaissance is now available to purchase. The game is available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Android and iOS gaming platforms – and with greatly improved hardware, features remastered HD visuals and quality of life improvements.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4#Art#Atelier Sophie 2 Comes
vgchartz.com

Switch vs PS4 Sales Comparison - August 2021 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Metal Dogs Headed to Switch and PS4 This Winter - News

Developer 24Frame announced Metal Dogs will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this winter. It first launched for PC via Steam on August 24. A battle dog of the past meets a mysterious old scientist. Set in a devastated world at the foot of Mt. Fuji, hunt down...
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

The Caligula Effect 2 PS4, Switch Game's Trailer Previews Characters

Game launches in N. America on October 19, Europe on October 22. NIS America began streaming a character trailer for FuRyu's The Caligula Effect 2 sequel game on Monday. The game will launch for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on October 19 in North America and on October 22 in Europe.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
gamefreaks365.com

A Little Golf Journey is coming to PC and Switch next month

A Little Golf Journey is a relaxed, fun experience centered on a simplified version of golf. Golf enthusiasts are celebrating today, and it isn’t because of a new release of EA Sports PGA Tour. Okidokico and Playtonic Friends announced today the release date of their new game, A Little Golf Journey, for PC and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

New Atelier Ryza and Sophie Figure Designs Shared

Good Smile Company announced all sorts of anime and game figures during WonHobby 34. Two of them involved heroines Koei Tecmo and Gust titles. One reveal involved a look at a new Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout scale figure. The other involved an announcement of a figure inspired by Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book.
COMICS
gamefreaks365.com

Steel Assault is now available on PC and Switch

The retro action platformer Steel Assault offers players a true arcade experience. Not long after the announcement of the release date here on Game Freaks 365, Zenovia Interactive, in cooperation with publisher Tribute Games, has announced that Steel Assault is now available on Switch and PC. A classic 2D action...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Classic Sega Saturn Cotton games dropping on PS4 and Switch tomorrow

The shmup enthusiasts over at City Connection have announced that three classic Success studio shmups will all be releasing tomorrow on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Cotton 2, Cotton Boomerang, and a third release, Guardian Force, will all be launching with both English and Japanese language support. Grab yer broomstick, friends.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

DUSK is Definitely Coming to Switch this Halloween

Fans hoping to enjoy DUSK on Switch will finally see their patience pay-off next month. After being delayed for just about a year, DUSK will finally be ready to tear-up Nintendo’s hybrid console on October 28. In fact, fans can put in their pre-orders today on Nintendo’s eShop or on the game’s New Blood store page. For those who really enjoy the game, the pre-order bonus might even be worthwhile.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Koei Tecmo Reveals Atelier Sophie 2 Game Releasing on February 24

KOEI Tecmo Games announced during its Tokyo Game Show 2021 presentation livestream on Saturday that it is developing Atelier no Sophie 2: Fushigi na Yume no Renkinjutsushi (Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream), a title celebrating the 25th anniversary in Gust's Atelier series of games. The game will launch for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on February 24 (February 25 on Steam).
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Wild Guns Returns To The PS4, Switch, and SNES Thanks To Strictly Limited Games

Wild Guns Prepares To Unload On The PS4, Switch, And Super Nintendo, Pre-orders Open This Week. Strictly Limited Games and Natsume Inc. have announced that physical pre-orders for Wild Guns Reloaded will open on October 3, giving players the chance to choose from a handful of physical versions of Natsume’s beloved wild west shoot-’em-up.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Is Timberborn Coming To PS5, PS4?

Is Timberborn Coming To PS5, PS4? – The latest building simulator coming to PC has an adorable twist in that you’re building a colony for beavers who’ve outlived humanity and are thriving once more, but will you get to create your own post-apocalyptic beaver paradise on PS5 and PS4?. Is...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Koei Tecmo announce Atelier Sophie 2

If you're keen on alchemy, JRPGs and fighting magical monsters, you might be pleased to know that Koei Tecmo announced a sequel to Atelier Sophie at the Tokyo Game Show this weekend. In Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist Of The Mysterious Dream, main lass Sophie is a fully fledged alchemist, but she's gotten herself lost in a dream world where her friends don't remember her. Disaster! You can help that little fiasco when the game releases next year.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Guide: Is New World Coming To PS4 And PS5?

Is New World coming to PS4 and PS5? The new MMO from Amazon Games looks like it could actually be Amazon’s ticket into the gaming industry for good, now with over 700,000 players attracted to the game, but will it be making its way to PS4 and PS5 players?. Is...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Blue Reflection: Second Light demo for PS4, Switch now available in Japan

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have released a demo for Blue Reflection: Second Light for PlayStation 4 via PlayStation Store and Switch via Nintendo eShop in Japan. Prologue Part – Experience the game’s systems and the beginning of the story. Story Experience Part – Enjoy a scene from the...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Interview: Junzo Hosoi Talks About Atelier Sophie 2 and Its Development

When it comes to Atelier series, certain installments have been among the most successful. While Atelier Ryza was a critical success, so is Atelier Sophie at over 500,000 copies worldwide sold. And now we’ll see her again. As part of its TGS 2021 announcements, Koei Tecmo and Gust announced Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream. Siliconera caught up with Gust Head and Producer Junzo Hosoi to find out what people can expect from the sequel.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy