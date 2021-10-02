Atelier Sophie 2 Comes To PC, PS4 and Switch
Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is coming to PC, Sony PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It launches on February 24th 2022 in Japan, and February 25th worldwide. A limited edition priced at $119.99 will come to North America as well. It includes the game, the official art book, a bonus soundtrack, a B3 fabric poster of the original art, a key chain necklace of Sophie’s whale, a download code for the “My New Look” costume, and a special box. You can preorder it now from the NIS America Online Store.bagogames.com
