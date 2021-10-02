CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Chase Brown, Illini run past Charlotte

By Terry Towery
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 8 days ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Chase Brown rushed for 257 yards and two touchdowns and Illinois beat Charlotte 24-14 on Saturday. It stands as the fourth best single-game rushing performance in Illinois history. His 80-yard scoring run as time expired in the third quarter was the longest run of the year for Illinois (2-4). The last Illini to rush for more than 200 yards in a game was Reggie Corbin, who ran for 213 yards against Minnesota in 2018.

