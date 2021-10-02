Chase Brown, Illini run past Charlotte

Morgan Park quarterback Aaron Warren is one of the city’s must-see football talents this season. He’s 6-2 and fast with an absolute cannon of an arm. He’s also fun, especially for the neural observer. Pretty much anything can happen after Warren grabs the snap, from an 80-yard touchdown pass (he didn’t have one of those on Saturday) to a 74-yard touchdown run in which he nearly touches both sidelines. That did happen.

