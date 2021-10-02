CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Pokemon Journeys Quietly Recasts Raihan Voice Actor

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Journeys: The Series has quietly recast the voice behind Raihan with the newest episode of the series! The series is continuing its run in Japan as Ash and Goh make their way through the past regions of the franchise, and the two of them have come face to face with some very notable faces from the past and present such as some heavy hitting Gym Leaders from the Galar region. This included the Hammerlocke Gym Leader Raihan, who had been previously voiced in the anime by Tatsuhisa Suzuki. But Suzuki is currently in the midst of a hiatus from the entertainment industry.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Shares New Look at Cynthia's Comeback

Pokemon Journeys has shared a new look at Cynthia's comeback to the anime with a new trailer! Ash and Goh are continuing their adventures through every region of the Pokemon franchise introduced so far, and with it Ash has been steadily making his way through the toughest tournament in the franchise yet. Ash has been climbing the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and the anime's run in Japan has taken him to a higher tier than ever now that he's fighting his way through the Ultra Class in an attempt to get to the final tier.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Is Headed Towards a Short Break

Pokemon Journeys recently brought back a major character into the fold with Cynthia, adding the classic Pokemon trainer to the roster of major returns that have been arriving in the latest season of the popular anime franchise. While the series has been releasing episodes at a steady clip, exploring the journey of Ash and Goh as they attempt to become stronger trainers with the goal of defeating the trainers of the Galar Region, it seems as if the anime will be taking a brief hiatus for one of its episodes that is set to premiere this month.
COMICS
Gematsu

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is an action role-playing video game developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company. Action Meets RPG as the Pokemon Series Reaches a New Frontier. Get ready for a new kind of grand, Pokemon adventure in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a brand-new game from...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
Person
Tatsuhisa Suzuki
Person
Kirito
ComicBook

Viral My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Camie to Life

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay has gone viral for perfectly bringing Camie Utsushimi to life! While the majority of the focus of the series has been on Izuku Midoriya and his time at U.A. Academy with the other young heroes at Class 1-A, some of fans' favorite characters in the series have popped up as part of the other hero schools' rosters that we don't get to see a lot of in action. Though one hero-in-training from a rival school seems to have gotten far more attention from fans than others.
COMICS
Siliconera

Hear the SMT V English Voice Actors

The new Shin Megami Tensei V trailer is here. This one is character-focused, but in a different way than people might expect. The new SMT V video is dedicated to the cast and showing off the English voice actors for major characters in this installment. Here’s the full list of...
MOVIES
Siliconera

Gungrave G.O.R.E. Japanese Voice Actors Revealed

Koch Media has revealed the Japanese voice actors that will appear in Gungrave G.O.R.E. and the composers that will create the music for the upcoming action game. Several voice actors will reprise their roles from the Gungrave animated series. [Thanks, Famitsu!]. Tomokazu Seki will return as Brandon “Beyond the Grave”...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Actor#Anime Series#Voice Acting#Hammerlocke#Oldcodex#Crunchyroll
Twinfinite

Meet the Voice Actors of Far Cry 6’s Voice Cast

As most probably know by now Anton Castillo is played by the legendary Giancarlo Esposito, an accomplished actor with decades of work under his belt. He is best known for playing the villainous Gustavo Fring in the critically acclaimed TV series Breaking Bad and Better Caul Saul. Image via Breaking...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Naruto Cosplay Brings Hanabi Hyuga Back to the Spotlight

One awesome Naruto cosplay has brought Hanabi Hyuga back to the spotlight following her return to the series in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel! Hanabi Hyuga was one of the many characters that first made their debut in the original Naruto series run that got a whole new makeover with the official sequel to Masashi Kishimoto's manga that aged up all of the characters while introducing a new generation of shinobi for a new generation of fans. While this new generation was learning the ropes, part of the fun from the sequel is seeing how the older characters had ended up since their last appearances.
COMICS
ComicBook

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is finally returning for Season 2, so it's time to get ready to watch along! The first season of the series ended its run as one of the most popular anime releases of some time, and it was followed up with an even more popular feature film release that took over theaters in Japan. But now the anime is finally coming back with a proper second season of the series as part of the jam-packed Fall 2021 schedule of new releases. Thankfully there are lots of ways to keep up with these new episodes.
COMICS
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Wins Harvey Award for Best Manga

Chainsaw Man has won the Harvey Award for Best Manga this year! The manga might have ended its run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, but Tatsuki Fujimoto's series really started to catch on towards the final third of its initial part. It started out with a cult following from those who had been following Fujimoto's previous works, and soon sparked a whole new kind of popularity when it ended its run late last year. Now the series has sparked a lot more fans to check out the manga, and has now nabbed a major award.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Pokemon
ComicBook

Naruto Retsuden Novels to Get Official English Release

Viz Media has announced they are planning an official English licensed released for the Naruto Retsuden spin-off novels! One of the things fans have loved about Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise as it has continued over the years is the fact that the central cast has grown alongside many of the readers. With the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, bringing in a whole new cast of characters and bringing Naruto's original crew into adulthood, many questions have popped up among fans as to what happened in the time between the original and sequel series.
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Highlights Boruto's Karma Takeover Weakness

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations highlighted the weaknesses of Momoshiki Otsutsuki's full Karma takeover of Boruto Uzumaki's body with the newest episode of the series! The newest episode of the series officially brought the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki to an end, and it came at some pretty big costs. It was revealed that Naruto and Kurama's new Baryon Mode led to the death of Kurama for good, but in that confusion and wake of the fight against Isshiki, Momoshiki made his move and decided to take over Boruto's body once more.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode Order Surfaces Online

The episode order for Demon Slayer's second season has surfaced online! After stunning fans with both its debut season and feature film taking on the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has finally returned for the full second season of the anime. The first episode of this new slate has made its premiere, and fans are now gearing up for a new taken on the Mugen Train arc specifically crafted for the TV anime. But there's been a question as to how long this new season will be sticking around for.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece: Why Luffy Will Beat Kaido This Time

One Piece has officially kicked off the third fight between Luffy and Kaido with the newest chapters of Eiichiro Oda's manga series, and while he has fought and lost twice before, there's a very good chance that the third time will be the charm and he will actually win this time around. The Wano Country arc's Third Act is now in its climax, and so is the climax for the raid on Onigashima as well as the final fights of this war are now taking place and some real winners and losers are being set.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Teaser Sets Up Goku's New Business With Broly

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is setting the stage for Goku's new business with Broly with the newest teaser trailer for the movie! Toei Animation brought Dragon Ball Super to New York Comic Con and revealed the first footage of the new movie in motion, and with it introduced not only a better look at the new characters, but a better look at some of the returning characters as well. In one blink and you'll miss it moment in the trailer, however, there is actually a secret cameo from the returning Broly following his role in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy