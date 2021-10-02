Pokemon Journeys Quietly Recasts Raihan Voice Actor
Pokemon Journeys: The Series has quietly recast the voice behind Raihan with the newest episode of the series! The series is continuing its run in Japan as Ash and Goh make their way through the past regions of the franchise, and the two of them have come face to face with some very notable faces from the past and present such as some heavy hitting Gym Leaders from the Galar region. This included the Hammerlocke Gym Leader Raihan, who had been previously voiced in the anime by Tatsuhisa Suzuki. But Suzuki is currently in the midst of a hiatus from the entertainment industry.comicbook.com
