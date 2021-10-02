CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

6505 Horsepen Rd, Henrico, VA 23226

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to your New Home! This house is a jewel with updated plumbing, electrical, new HVAC, and brand new kitchen. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops with leather finishing, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, pendent lighting, stainless steel vented hood, and island with bar-top seating. The open flow between the family room, kitchen, and dining area makes this house great for entertainment! Don't forget the study just off the family room! New luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the first floor. Updated bathrooms with new tile showers and flooring, new vanities and new toilets. Laundry room just off the kitchen. All hardware and light fixtures are new. Recess lighting, new vinyl siding, new roof, some new and updated windows. 1st floor master ensuite with sitting room. Upstairs features additional 2 bedrooms with new carpet and a full updated bathroom. New insulation and vapor barrier installed. New concrete patio in back. Houses freshly paint throughout. This house is NEW NEW NEW!! Come check out this charmer before this beauty gets snatched up!

