A 68-year-old Brewster man died after he was struck by a truck while he was walking on Route 6 in Harwich, according to Massachusetts State Police. Justin Small was hit by a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by a 22-year-old man from Willington, Connecticut, at mile marker 79 on the eastbound side of Route 6, according to a post on the state police Twitter site. He was walking in the roadway when he was struck, state police said.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO