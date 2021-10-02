Asmongold Explains Why Diablo 2: Resurrected Is Boring
According to popular Twitch streamer Asmongold, Diablo 2: Resurrected isn't very good. Blizzard's remaster of Diablo 2 has been out for a little more than a week, and so far, the response has been fairly positive, both between critics and gamers alike. That said, while many are enjoying diving back into the all-time classic, Asmongold isn't, and during a recent stream he explained why he won't be playing much more of the title. In the process of this, the streamer labeled the remaster as "boring."comicbook.com
