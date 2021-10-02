DPS: Rainy conditions contributed to SH 207 crash that killed 2 near Panhandle
The Texas Department of Public Safety released information about a Friday afternoon crash in Carson County that left two people dead. According to a news release, a 2013 Ford Fusion, driven by Bailey Chisum, 18, of Borger, was northbound on SH 207 while a 2019 Honda Civic, driven by Suzie Hembree, 47, of Seymour, was heading southbound on the highway during rainy weather, at approximately 3:30 p.m. about 10 miles north of Panhandle.www.amarillo.com
