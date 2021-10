Seven Marion County area veterans will spend the day in Washington DC on Tuesday during an Honor Flight. They will see the various monuments dedicated to those who served in World War II, Korean, and Vietnam Wars as well as the changing of the guard at the Arlington National Cemetery. The Honor Flight will take a total of 87 veterans each with a companion from the Marion airport via chartered plane to Washington DC for the day and a return celebration Tuesday night.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO