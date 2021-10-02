Friday night highlights: Scores, stories and the player of the week poll for Oct. 1-2

Welcome to 108 Shannon Glen Ct, Louisa, VA ~ Low maintenance one level living ~ 3 Bedrooms 2 full baths, 2,156 finished sq ft, 2 car attached garage. This home has many upgrades and a wonderful split floorpan. New Luxury Plank Vinyl was just installed this year, HVAC was replaced in 2016, Master bath renovated in 2019 with new shower, flooring and sliding barn door, Master bedroom has his and hers walk in closets and access to the back deck. New 30 year roof was installed in 2019, Composite decking on the front porch and rear deck. Back yard is very private and has a nice brick patio and is wired for a hot tub. Great location just minutes to I-64 Shannon Hill, easy commute to Richmond or Charlottesville. This home is tucked back in Shannon Glen on a quiet dead end street and has a lot of privacy. All appliances convey along with a cute detached storage shed. Come get away in the country!

LOUISA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO