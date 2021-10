My first memories of Lavallette are of visiting my cousins who would rent a summer home each year and we would go and visit them at the beach. My cousins lived in New Rochelle, New York, and every summer for years they would a beautiful beach house in Lavallette and invite us over for fun times. Days at the beach and nights heading over to Seaside Heights for fun on the boardwalk.

LAVALLETTE, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO