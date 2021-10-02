CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goochland, VA

1996 Hunters Trail Ct, Goochland, VA 23063

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 1996 Hunters Trail Ct. This spacious home sits on 3 rolling acres with a creek running through the property at the back edge & left side. Perfect home for entertaining family & friends with multiple retreat areas, including the sunny formal living room with a beautiful fireplace & serving bar and door leading to the screened in porch. Relax on the porch that overlooks the child playset area. On the opposite side of the first level is a fun family room with gas stove and room for an office as well as an overflow dining area for those large holiday gatherings. The kitchen is a good size with nice counterspace and sliding glass doors leading out to the oversized rear deck. Upstairs, the main primary bedroom suite is very spacious with lots of natural light, wood floors, an attached large bathroom and walk in closet. There is another gigantic bedroom at the other end of the hallway & nice size third bedroom plus large hall bathroom. Plenty of storage for your toys, including two sheds and a boat shed. Home located only 4 miles to the James River Boat Launch. Thanks for showing. Enjoy!

