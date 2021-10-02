Valerie Bertinelli Is 'In Love' With Her Kitchen Makeover

Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a judge on a cooking show? Celebrity chef Cat Cora made her first appearance on the Food Network in 1999 but the Culinary Institute of America-trained chef really made herself a household name when she was crowned as the first ever female "Iron Chef" winner in 2005 (via Cat Cora). Cora went on to receive many honors, including being named Bon Appetit's Executive Chef. Her culinary prowess also made her a regular on shows like ABC's "Family Food Fight," where she serves as a judge. But what might be surprising to learn is what Cora enjoys most about being part of a cooking show. Spoiler: It is definitely not the delicious food or the smells from the kitchen that keep calling her back.

