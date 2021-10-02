CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Valerie Bertinelli Is 'In Love' With Her Kitchen Makeover

By Kate Hagan Gallup
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Valerie's Home Cooking" shows us both the dinner parties we always wanted to join and the home cooking setups that we always wished we had in our own homes. As host Valerie Bertinelli shares her easy-to-follow yet indulgent recipes, home viewers follow along to create their own versions of dishes like cedar plank salmon with grilled cherry tomatoes, brown butter sauteed spinach with lemon, and Prosecco with raspberry cassis ice cubes (via Food Network). One thing that is always consistent while we watch Bertinelli's show is our kitchen envy — and now her kitchen has gotten even better.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

In Paula Deen's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

When you're a fan of a celebrity chef like Paula Deen, following their career can be tough. Legacy personalities like Deen have years of recipes, books, shows, and content. And let's be real, as much as we may like, most of us don't have all day, every day to cook and work our way through all of them.
RECIPES
Mashed

Bobby Flay Would Choose This Simple Food For His Last Meal

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay loves food as much as the next person. Per Bon Appetit, Flay likes keeping his breakfast fresh and filling it with something like Greek yogurt with berries or a rich smoothie with fruits. He said, "My favorite smoothie's really simple: Greek yogurt, lots of fresh blueberries, and at Whole Foods they have this juice, it's a black currant juice, and that's what I use in my smoothie." When the chef is in the mood for something fancier, he treats himself to a serving off eggs and thick-cut bacon.
RECIPES
Mashed

Trisha Yearwood's Favorite Dessert Is Made Up Of This Unusual Combination

If you love the combination of sweet and salty flavors, you have something in common with Trisha Yearwood. The country-singer-turned-celebrity-chef told Today that her favorite kind of brownie is one that has ingredients you wouldn't expect to see in a dessert at all: bacon and potato chips. Chocolate peanut butter and salted caramel may be the most well-known sweet and salty combos, but according to Yearwood, brownies with bacon and potato chips are even better. In fact, she says they are her most requested dessert during parties, and she still hasn't met anyone who doesn't like them.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli's Transformation Is Seriously Turning Heads

Valerie Bertinelli has played many leading roles in her lifetime: award-winning television actress, teenage celebrity, rock star wife, and culinary host, to name just a few. Along the way, she's had plenty of highs (marriage, the birth of her child, a successful career change) and some notable lows (divorce and body image struggles amongst them). All told, Bertinelli has acquired enough stories to fill a book — or three, to be exact. Some of these stories are well known, but many are not and could be pretty surprising.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Bertinelli
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Mashed

This Pre-Wedding Beauty Routine Has Anne Burrell Feeling Bizarre

Whether you're chef de cuisine or a line cook, there are a few things you can't go without in your kitchen. These would include knives, of course; a knife sharpener; a meat thermometer; and a food processor. One thing you won't see a chef take with them into the kitchen is a fancy set of nails from a high-end manicure. Or if they did, the nails wouldn't make it through the dinner rush.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

The Touching Reason Guy Fieri Decided To Master Vegetarian Food

Guy Fieri was featured on Season 2 of "Food Network Star" in 2006 and quickly skyrocketed to fame after being named victor (via Insider). However, his journey to becoming the food genius he is today actually began 28 years prior to that. When he was just 10 years old, the Columbus, Ohio native launched his first culinary endeavor, "The Awesome Pretzel Cart," a bicycle cart he built with his father (via Guy Fieri). After six years of hard work, determination, and selling soft pretzels, the TV personality was able to afford his dream of studying abroad in France, exposing him to foreign, international cuisine. Fieri is now an Emmy Award-winning TV host, New York Times bestselling cookbook author, and a successful restauranteur. Famous for his renowned donkey sauce and signature spiky blonde hair, the celebrity chef even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a rare accomplishment for someone in the culinary world.
RECIPES
Mashed

What Makes Valerie Bertinelli's Family Onion Rings Recipe Unique

While many television fans may recognize Valerie Bertinelli from her various roles as a Golden Globe award-winning actress, foodies will likely know her from her various ventures in the culinary industry. As Food Network reports, Bertinelli is a cookbook author with several titles under her belt including "One Dish At A Time," a title that references her long-running role on the series "One Day at a Time," and the Food Network show she hosts, "Valerie's Home Cooking." It's safe to say that Bertinelli knows her way around a kitchen, and while she creates plenty of delectable dishes entirely from her own imagination, she also occasionally offers a nod to her heritage by including a few family recipes in the mix.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchens#Home Cooking#Food Network#Food Drink#Cabinetsbyzephyr
Mashed

Instagram Is Already In Love With Michael Symon's New Grandchild

Chef Michael Symon has been sharing his love of food and cooking with us for many years. From "Lost & Found in Cleveland," "The Chew," and "Symon's Dinners Cooking Out," fans have followed his prolific tv appearances and collaborations such as those with Bobby Flay, Rachael Ray, and longtime friend Aarón Sánchez (via IMDb). While fans are familiar with Symon the chef, there is less publicly available about Symon the person. For this reason, when the celebrity chef shares a small update with fans, it grabs attention.
INTERNET
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Just Got Real About Her Latest Skincare Treatment

Actress and Food Network personality Valerie Bertinelli has turned to vampire facials to refresh and rejuvenate her skin. She recently had her second such facial done and reported via her Instagram story (reposted by iSkin Med Spa) that the effects are somewhat stronger than the first go-round. "It's a little redder than last time. It feels like a really really bad sunburn," the star said, per People.
SKIN CARE
Apartment Therapy

This Is Why Daphne Oz Prefers an All-White Kitchen, Despite Her Love for Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There will never not be a conversation circulating around the all-white kitchen. Some love the clean, crisp look of white and only white in their cooking areas, while others perceive an all-white kitchen as sterile and boring. When it comes to celebrity chef Daphne Oz, she loves to fill her home with bold colors — but in a recent interview, she revealed that her kitchen is the exception.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

This Is Cat Cora's Favorite Part Of Judging A Cooking Show

Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a judge on a cooking show? Celebrity chef Cat Cora made her first appearance on the Food Network in 1999 but the Culinary Institute of America-trained chef really made herself a household name when she was crowned as the first ever female "Iron Chef" winner in 2005 (via Cat Cora). Cora went on to receive many honors, including being named Bon Appetit's Executive Chef. Her culinary prowess also made her a regular on shows like ABC's "Family Food Fight," where she serves as a judge. But what might be surprising to learn is what Cora enjoys most about being part of a cooking show. Spoiler: It is definitely not the delicious food or the smells from the kitchen that keep calling her back.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES
architecturaldigest.com

Smitten Kitchen Author Deb Perelman Revealed Her Stove Cleaning Secrets, and We’re Taking Notes

Fans of Smitten Kitchen know that Deb Perelman’s New York City kitchen gets a lot of use. The beloved food writer spends her days testing recipes for her website and cookbooks (she has a new one coming in 2022), and also preparing flavorful meals for her family. So when Perelman took to Instagram Stories earlier this week to share her stovetop cleaning secrets, we paid attention.
RECIPES
Mashed

Daphne Oz Calls These 3 Items Her Holiday Kitchen Essentials

For anyone looking for tips on how to host a great party this holiday season, Daphne Oz has some counter-intuitive advice: When hosting any kind of party, forget about making the party great and just enjoy yourself! As strange as it might seem, less effort often translates into better times at holiday events and family get-togethers, as Oz pointed out in a recent interview with catering company Harry & David.
FOOD & DRINKS
Houston Chronicle

Disaster strikes again for celebrity chef Rachael Ray

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is sifting through the ruins of another home. A little over a year after a fire destroyed her Warren County home, Ray tells People magazine the New York City apartment she shares with husband John Cusimano was flooded when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tyra Banks Bullied for THIS Reason After Latest Episode of 'Dancing With The Stars'

Numerous "Dancing With The Stars" fans noticed the Season 30 host, Tyra Banks, during her appearance on the show held on September 27, Monday. The American television personality and model led the Monday night's episode with a "quite bizarre gown," as Daily Mail described, which made the fans compare her to a dinosaur that you can find from "Jurassic Park."
THEATER & DANCE
Mashed

Mashed

64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy