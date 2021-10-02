Abortion justice rally takes to the streets of Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds gathered at the steps of Northampton City Hall on Saturday afternoon, protesting conservative efforts to weaken and strip away the rights of women regarding abortion.

The abortion justice rally was attended by determined women of all ages, the crowd of hundreds of activists spilled out from the city hall steps closing a portion of Main Street to traffic. The signs they carried spelled out their discontent with efforts to reduce their access to abortion.

In the audience, Erin Epsteiner with her two pre-teenage daughters, told 22News that when the time is right she’ll explain this rally to her daughters.

“I’ll tell them you stand up for what you believe in, it’s important to stand up for what’s right,” Epsteiner said. “I think it’s wonderful, I think we need to have more events like this.”

It was a peaceful but lively rally. Many of those who didn’t speak let their signs do the talking for them, expressing their views concerning threats to their abortion rights.