Heinz History Center Offers Free Admission To Kids Throughout October

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This month, kids under the age of 17 can go to the Heinz History Center for free.

The history center is also free to everyone tomorrow and Monday for RADical Days.

Families can check the “Neighborhood of Make-Believe,” featuring the original set and puppets from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

There is also an interactive exhibit where kids can throw a touchdown pass to a legendary Steelers player.