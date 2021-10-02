‘Fighting for our lives.’ Advocates for women’s rights march in Mineola

A march in Mineola Saturday sent a loud message to lawmakers regarding women's rights and abortion.

More than 200 people rallied, joining others across the nation.

Jackqueline Tunkel, from Oceanside, says she was incensed by a law recently passed in Texas which bans nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. She's also worried that it will spread to other states.

Other demonstrators told News 12 they hope their voices will be combined with the hundreds of other protests around the U.S. - sending the Supreme Court a message that abortion rights need to stand.

"We've got to fight for this like we're fighting for our lives - which in effect, we are," says Adrienne Dais, of Copiague.

Demonstrators also want Congress to pass a bill that would codify or protect Roe v. Wade and a women's right of choice.