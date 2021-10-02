CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fighting for our lives.’ Advocates for women’s rights march in Mineola

By News 12 Staff
 8 days ago

A march in Mineola Saturday sent a loud message to lawmakers regarding women's rights and abortion.

More than 200 people rallied, joining others across the nation.

Jackqueline Tunkel, from Oceanside, says she was incensed by a law recently passed in Texas which bans nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. She's also worried that it will spread to other states.

Other demonstrators told News 12 they hope their voices will be combined with the hundreds of other protests around the U.S. - sending the Supreme Court a message that abortion rights need to stand.

"We've got to fight for this like we're fighting for our lives - which in effect, we are," says Adrienne Dais, of Copiague.

Demonstrators also want Congress to pass a bill that would codify or protect Roe v. Wade and a women's right of choice.

Gina Donza
8d ago

What about the baby’s life? It’s always the living that make these decisions. Here’s a tip. Use birth control and close your legs! Just say no to sex if you’re not in a position to raise a child either mentally and or financially.

Jacquie Jenkins
7d ago

fighting fir your lives? How ironic. You can live and kill the child. The baby has no rights. *****Perhsps sterilization should come with abortion.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

