LOOK: Goats Walk Streets Of Boston Before Tom Brady’s Return

BOSTON (CBS) — The G.O.A.T. of football makes his return to Massachusetts on Sunday, but it was actual goats who graced the streets of Boston on Saturday.

Prior to the Patriots matchup on Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium, a parade of goats donned Patriots jerseys as they walked near Faneuil Hall.

The event, which was named “The G.O.A.T. Parade”, was organized by Bud Light.

Michael Goon, Director of Communications for Bud Light, said the company had the idea of bringing goats to Boston to celebrate the matchup and the fans of New England.

“The idea came about because we bring fun. We bring about enjoyment of the game,” said Goon. “What we wanted to do was find a moment to celebrate this fanbase ahead of a marquee matchup.”

Parade giveaways were given out at the event, including tickets for Sunday’s game.