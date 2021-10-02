CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

LOOK: Goats Walk Streets Of Boston Before Tom Brady’s Return

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y22QI_0cFK65Rf00

BOSTON (CBS) — The G.O.A.T. of football makes his return to Massachusetts on Sunday, but it was actual goats who graced the streets of Boston on Saturday.

Prior to the Patriots matchup on Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium, a parade of goats donned Patriots jerseys as they walked near Faneuil Hall.

The event, which was named “The G.O.A.T. Parade”, was organized by Bud Light.

Michael Goon, Director of Communications for Bud Light, said the company had the idea of bringing goats to Boston to celebrate the matchup and the fans of New England.

“The idea came about because we bring fun. We bring about enjoyment of the game,” said Goon. “What we wanted to do was find a moment to celebrate this fanbase ahead of a marquee matchup.”

Goats wearing Patriots jerseys roamed the streets of Boston on Saturday. (WBZ-TV)

Parade giveaways were given out at the event, including tickets for Sunday’s game.

Comments / 1

Related
USA Today

Tom Brady's kids are ruthless: 'I know nothing in this house'

He might be the greatest quarterback in football history, but Tom Brady’s legend and stardom are checked at the door when he gets home every day. Speaking to Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast on SiriusXM, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was asked about being named to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Wicked Local

Whatever happened to Tom Brady's mansion in suburban Boston?

His old locker in Gillette Stadium is occupied by someone else. The luxury suite his family used belongs to someone else. And when Tom Brady returns to Foxborough, Massachusetts Sunday to face his old team, the New England Patriots, with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there will be another reminder of his new reality.
NFL
FanSided

Bill Belichick crashes Bucs locker room to share private moment with Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to face his former team as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer was full of reunions, and some were better than others. As soon as he arrived back in New England, Patriots fans greeted their former quarterback with cheers. Brady also shared a picturesque embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft pregame and spent all of his time postgame chatting with his former teammates. Both sides seemed to be enjoying the homecoming and soaking it all in.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick’s Son, Steve, Addresses Tom Brady’s Return

Last week, we saw some harsh words about Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots from Tom Brady‘s camp, if not the quarterback himself. Ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, we’ve seen far more respectful things from both Brady and now multiple Belichicks. While his father and trainer were...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goats#American Football#Patriots#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CBS Boston

What Could Have Kept Brady With The Patriots? The QB Just Wanted A Contract, Seth Wickersham Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Amid all of the pomp, circumstance, hype and excitement for Sunday night’s game featuring Tom Brady’s return to New England, there is this one unanswered question: Why isn’t Tom Brady still playing for the Patriots? While the quarterback’s departure took place 18 months ago, its significance is still felt across the NFL. Brady went ahead and won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP with the Buccaneers, who hadn’t won a single playoff game in the 17 years prior to his arrival. Meanwhile the Patriots went through a 7-9 season without Brady, and they now sit at 1-2...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Injury

For the first 20 years of Tom Brady’s NFL career, the legendary quarterback didn’t talk much about injuries. That’s changed in Tampa Bay. The former New England Patriots quarterback was typically very mum when speaking about his injury status. However, now that he’s older – and, perhaps, with a new organization – he’s speaking more freely about his status.
NFL
Augusta Free Press

Tom Brady: GOAT of the NFL

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Can we call Tom Brady the greatest of all time before he retires?. Tom Brady was born on 3 August 1977, in San Mateo, California. Little did anyone know that possibly the greatest NFL player of all time had just been born.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Robb Report

Tom Brady’s Return to New England Is One of the Most Expensive Tickets in Boston Sports History

Tom Brady’s return to New England won’t just be the hottest ticket in the Boston-area this weekend—it’s one of the hottest in the region’s history. Tickets to see Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Patriots this coming Sunday are currently selling for an average of $1,101, reports ESPN. If that price holds, and it’s expected to, that would make tickets to the game among the most expensive in the Boston area’s sport history. So why the sky-high prices for an early-season NFL game? Because Sunday will mark the first time Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback in the league’s history,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Brady's return tops list of biggest Boston sports homecomings

Tom Brady will enter Gillette Stadium as a visitor for the first time Sunday night when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fresh off their Super Bowl championship and eyeing a repeat in 2021, take on the New England Patriots and his former boss, Bill Belichick. We've already hashed and rehashed the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady’s return to New England is now even bigger for this reason

Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium next week was already a massive deal, but Brady’s performance Sunday just made it even bigger. Though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Brady put up a huge stat line. He threw for a whopping 432 yards in the loss, the most yards he’s thrown for in a game since joining the Buccaneers.
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy