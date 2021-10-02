CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

‘Please don’t yell at my kids today’: Tennessee mom confronts bus driver in viral video

By Ashley Sharp, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1matDp_0cFK62nU00

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tennessee mother says after having ongoing issues with her children’s school bus driver, she decided to pull out her phone and confront her – the video she recorded has now been viewed more than 30 million times on the social media app TikTok.

In the video, the mother says to the driver, “Please don’t yell at my kids today.” This prompts a quick response from the driver who says, “I don’t yell at your kids… No, I do not. You shut your mouth.”

The video was posted on Tuesday by mother, Cassaundra Rubi, who spoke with Nexstar’s WJHL.

Florida man traps huge thrashing alligator in trash can on viral video

“They come home crying off the bus,” said Rubi. “They used to love the bus. So I was like, let me just ask her nicely, ‘please don’t yell at my kids.’ Honestly, I thought her response was going to be completely different.”

WJHL was not able to find a way to contact the driver shown in the video for comment, but the school vowed to investigate the allegations fully.

Rubi said she first tried to solve the issue by contacting the county’s bus garage before confronting the driver on her own in the now-viral video exchange .

“I’m asking you not to yell at my kids,” Rubi says in the TikTok video.

“How dare you tell me not to yell at your kids?” the bus driver responds back.

“Yes, they cry every day,” said Rubi before the bus driver can be seen pulling away at the end of the video.

“Maybe it was because I had mentioned something to her and maybe her heart rate got up. But the way it was handled was not okay,” said Rubi.

Flight attendant promises to ‘be annoying’ about mask requirement in viral video

The school system issued a statement this week in response:

The Washington County Schools (WCS) administration is taking immediate and decisive action to address a complaint made to school officials alleging employee misconduct of a WCS bus driver captured on video during a bus route yesterday, Tuesday, September 28, 2021. The physical and social-emotional well-being of our students and staff remains a top priority. It is our policy to fully investigate all allegations and take necessary actions upon completion of the investigation process.

The District cannot discuss confidential personnel matters. However, we want to assure all of our stakeholders of the Washington County Schools community that all allegations of misconduct are taken seriously by the District. Steps will be taken to address any misconduct that does not align to our district’s and community’s expectations of professional conduct.

Dr. Jarrod Adams – Chief Operations Officer
Washington County Department of Education

The school system confirmed Friday there is a new bus driver on Rubi’s route, but officials said they could not confirm the status of the driver’s employment.

“I felt so disrespected by her. I just feel like they should re-evaluate all of their drivers. Look at different footage to make sure their drivers are doing their job, and they are being respectful to our children,” said Rubi.

WJHL has reached out to the county bus garage to ask for a response or for any video that may be collected from cameras on the bus. As the school system is on fall break as of Friday, there will likely be a delay in that request.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

Related
Newsweek

Bus Driver Stabbed to Death on Bus Filled With Kids

An on-duty school bus driver in Pasco, Washington, was fatally stabbed by a man with a knife at Longfellow Elementary school last Friday, according to police. The man attacked the bus driver while a bus full of horrified students watched, the Pasco Police Department said in a Facebook post. The driver was identified as 72-year-old Richard Lenhart.
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
KTAR News

Arizona school bus driver accused of slamming brakes, hurting kids

PHOENIX – An Arizona school bus driver is accused of injuring multiple student riders by intentionally slamming on the brakes, authorities said. Nona Scott, 41, was booked Tuesday on 44 counts of endangerment, 21 counts of assault and one count of false reporting, the Yuma Police Department said in a press release. All of the offenses are misdemeanors.
ARIZONA STATE
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#School Bus#Viral Video#Wjhl#Tiktok#Nexstar#Wcs
WINKNEWS.com

School bus drivers confront Lee County School Board about work conditions

A bus driver shortage is putting parents on edge and forcing workers to pick up the slack, so much slack that they’re fed up, and say they deserve better pay. Since the beginning of the school year, we have reported about students in Lee County schools getting home late from the school bus and even being forced to ride different routes.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Black Enterprise

Father Slaps School District With $1M Lawsuit After White Teacher Cut Biracial Daughter’s Hair

A Michigan family is suing a school district after a teacher cut a little Black girl’s hair without permission. The father of 7-year-old Jurnee, whose hair was cut by a White librarian and teaching assistant, has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the school district, according to The Detroit Free Press. The family filed the lawsuit this week in federal court in Grand Rapids against Mount Pleasant Public Schools.
EDUCATION
nbcboston.com

Walmart Employee Dies After Being Crushed by 2 Trucks

A worker was crushed to death between two trucks at a Walmart shipping facility in New Hampshire Thursday, police said. The man, James Tomilson, was a former Deerfield and Raymond police officer, according to the chief of police in Raymond, where the Walmart is located. The incident took place about...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

4-Year-Old Child Chokes To Death On Alcohol, Grandfather Dies Of Shock

A 4-year-old child in India died after mistakenly drinking alcohol, thinking it to be fruit juice, following which his grandfather suffered a fatal cardiac arrest due to the shock. The incident took place in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Friday. Authorities said the child choked to death after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Black mother wins $2m payout from police who pulled her from car, beat her and seized her child for no reason

Rickia Young, a young Black mother who was allegedly beaten during anti-racism demonstrations in Philadelphia last year for no reason, has reportedly reached a $2m (£1.4m) settlement with city officials. The agreement was reached on Monday, almost a year after Ms Young was forcefully removed from her car, was beaten, and had her toddler used by the city’s police department for social media, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.In a statement, Philadelphia police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that “instead of fighting crime and the fear of crime, some of the officers on the scene created an environment that terrorised Rickia Young, her...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
fox5ny.com

Man drowns in freak lawnmower accident

An elderly South Carolina man died in a freak lawnmower accident. The Cherokee County Coroner says that 88-year-old Daniel Lee Shaw of Gaffney was cutting the lawn when the accident took place. "Shaw was riding a zero turn mower on his property when it ran off the turf and overturned...
ACCIDENTS
KFOR

KFOR

2K+
Followers
902
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy