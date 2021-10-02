CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Neptune Frost’ Review: Kaleidoscopic Afrofuturist Musical Is a Beautiful Mess

By Jude Dry
IndieWire
IndieWire
 8 days ago

If the noblest aim of the artist is to become a vessel for divine connection to creative source, then Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman are truly touched. The sheer amount of hypnotic imagery and music on display in “Neptune Frost,” the film chapter in the multifaceted project “MartyrLoserKing” which includes three albums and a graphic novel, is

In this fantastical Afrofuturist universe, characters with names like Memory and Psychology traipse amongst whimsical sculptural sets, draped in art-piece costumes and makeup so eye-popping it makes the looks on “Euphoria” seem conventional. The music is alive and thrumming, tapped into a twin spirit of joy and protest. While these elements never fully cohere to form a discernible narrative in “Neptune Frost,” there is fun to be had in surrendering to the fluidity of its ingenuity.

Filmed in the hills of Burundi, the dreamlike tale loosely follows a group of gentle hackers building community in hiding following a resource war. A singing wanderer, who glides between male and female with the click of their heels, is guided by magnetic pull to the outcast enclave. The film bounces between the wanderer, Neptune, and the hackers, who seem indelibly connected through shared visions. “My mother and father were binary stars,” they sing, describing the sun as a fire in the sky, in an origin-of-the-world number that feels — at least lyrically — descended from Hedwig’s “The Origin of Love.”

The preferred greeting in this colorful alternate universe is “Unanimous Goldmine,” a repeated refrain which never reveals its full meaning. Occasionally someone asks, “How is it?”, to which the other person replies, “Shining.” Though opaque in meaning, these are clearly meant to reference the Coltan mining community where the film begins. Coltan is a mineral used in many electronic devices, including the iPhone. Eighty percent of the world’s supply of Coltan is found in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Crossing through an invisible force field, Neptune (AKA The Motherboard) finally reaches the hacker community, igniting the power they’ve been desperately seeking. Once reconnected with their beloved mainframe, the people’s dependence on technology is skewered in a triumphant dirge-like chant: “Five billion followers,” and “I own the internet,” they scream.

Though mostly in translation except for a few lines, the lyrics in “Neptune Frost” range from inspired poetry to heavy-handed diatribe. There’s this heartbreaking offer of exposition: “The war forced us into other dimensions, where the worst has already happened.” Or the tragic existentialism of: “To imagine hell is a privilege.” These bursts of eloquence transport the viewer into another’s experience, shaking us out of our Western apathy with an elegant refrain. At other times, the lyrics can be quite clunky. “Fuck Mr. Google” is certainly a valid sentiment, but it lacks the nuance of “Technology is only a reflection of us.”

The playful costumes, by the Rwandan artist Cedric Mizero, belong in a museum. A textured keyboard cloak, made entirely of black keys from a desktop keyboard, is a brilliant repurposing of technological detritus. A flock of singing gardener women are shrouded in white, their soft conical headdresses turning them into protective alien goddesses. In a discordant act of rebellion, the policemen wear bright pink shirts and wire mesh face guards. If not for their prop guns, they’d look like stylish club kids.

The set should have been preserved as an installation piece, with teepee-like structures spotted with upturned baskets and a panel of analog TVs that could have been a Nam June Paik house.

“Neptune Frost” has attracted the attention of a wide array of creatives. The film counts Ezra Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the artist Kara Walker among its producers. Transmitting a massive download of ideas into one film, there’s no doubt that Williams and Uzeyman have creativity to spare, and they deserve all the support they can get to share it with the world. When you’re this close to the divine, the medium is a pretty-enough message.

Grade: B-

“Neptune Frost” is currently playing at the New York Film Festival.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

'Lamb' review: Weirdness and beauty on an Icelandic sheep farm

It's tough to talk about "Lamb" without giving away the surprise of "Lamb." And that surprise is worth experiencing for yourself, as is this strange, delicate and oddly touching Icelandic folk tale about grieving, healing and the laws of nature. Noomi Rapace (the original "Girl With the Dragon Tattoo") stars...
PETS
thefilmstage.com

NYFF Review: Saul Williams Burns a Vibrant Hole Into the Future with Neptune Frost

With his directorial debut, poet-musician-actor Saul Williams has no desire to hold back. Neptune Frost, a technology-focused musical set in Rwanda co-directed with Anisia Uzeyman, sees Williams put all of his previous artistic efforts into an unfocused, wholly singular work, one with splashy producers like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ezra Miller. Following the intense, dream-induced connection of a coltan miner, Matalusa (Bertrand “Kaya Free” Ninteretse), and intersex, on-the-run hacker Neptune (both Cheryl Isheja and Elvis Ngabo), Neptune Frost has ideas to spare, pursuing all in the form an anti-capitalist, pro-connectivity movement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Corbin Times Tribune

REEL REVIEWS: Platt stunning in coming of age musical

The Tony and Grammy Award-winning coming-of-age musical translates surprisingly well to the screen. Screenwriter Steven Levenson and director Stephen Chbosky’s contemporary social media age musical drama focuses on anxious, nerdy and friendless high school senior Evan Hansen (Ben Platt, who originated the role on Broadway). Evan’s shrink gives the teenager...
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Review: DEAD & BEAUTIFUL is a Refreshing Take on Vampires

“We don’t live in the same world as you.” Being young and rich is horribly dull. When you have the money and the wherewithal to do anything, you quickly tire of just about everything. That, at least, is the premise of David Verbeek’s stunning vampire film, Dead & Beautiful. The film follows five insanely wealthy twenty-somethings living it up in Taipei. Their lives are filled with sleek, beautiful clothes, car services, bars who will close entire sections just for them at the snap of their fingers. And they are bored of all of it. Nothing excites them anymore, and nothing is expected of them.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saul Williams
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Person
Ezra Miller
The Guardian

Nao: And Then Life Was Beautiful review – soaring to new heights

Last year was tricky. To the global pandemic add a major breakup and a baby – events that shaped And Then Life Was Beautiful, a gamechanging third album by this Grammy- and Mercury-nominated soul singer. Since her debut in 2016, Nao has combined aerated, spun-sugar tones – think Aaliyah, but with east London glottal stops – with eclectic backings.
MUSIC
Vibe

Black Thought To Star In Off-Broadway Musical ‘Black No More’

Black Thought is taking his talents to the theater stage. The lead rapper of Hip-Hop group The Roots will make his Off-Broadway debut in the upcoming musical Black No More. According to the New York Times, the musician, legal name Tariq Trotter, will also be writing the music and lyrics for the play. “The music transcends genre,” the rapper shared with the Times. “But most of it feels like Black music. I feel like this play, we might be able to break it down and use it as an education in the origins and history of Black music.” He added, “I felt like we were able...
MOVIES
The Daily

Concert review: Japanese Breakfast at Neptune Theatre

An excited, masked crowd, many of whom were college-aged folk clad in Dr. Martens, packed tightly around the stage at the Neptune Theatre on Sept. 25 to see indie rock band Japanese Breakfast perform. It was the opening night for three shows at the venue held during Sept. 25-27 for...
MUSIC
ncadvertiser.com

Theater review: Musical adventure awaits in 'Anastasia' at Palace

WATERBURY — Princess or pauper is the central puzzle swirling around an orphan girl known as Anya. Adventure, romance and mystery surround a penniless young girl who may just have a secret identity — or does she?. Is she the perfect and poised princess or the fanciful figment of a...
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neptune#Afrofuturist#Iphone
cardinalandcream.info

Music Monday: The Beauty And Danger Of Romanticization

“This song makes me feel like the main character,” my friend says to me from the driver’s seat of her car, reaching for the volume dial. “You know what I’m saying?”. “Oh, 100%,” I reply, instantly grasping her meaning. The song is “Youuu” by COIN, a synth-laced alt-pop track that’s...
MUSIC
Sioux City Journal

REVIEW: 'Diana, the Musical' isn't as regal as it may sound

Considering “The Crown” is such a painstaking re-creation of the British Royal Family, it’s surprising Netflix would be eager to air “Diana – The Musical,” a tabloidy look at one of the most attention-grabbing periods in recent history. Filled with brow-raising incidents (including a shirtless James Hewitt romping around like...
bubbleblabber.com

Review: 9 Years to Neptune “The Sandwich Thief”

RJ once again makes things problematic by demanding where his missing sandwich is and threatens to shut the mission down until he gets his answers. Meanwhile, Kashmere is stuck trying to figure out her first boyfriend’s name in order to access her Instagram account…. Our Take. In what seems like...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Fever Dream review – a beautiful and bonkers future cult classic

After making high-arthouse awards-magnet The Milk of Sorrow in her native Peru in 2009, director Claudia Llosa stumbled in 2014 with her first English-language feature, Aloft which, despite its title, failed to take flight. And while seven years isn’t that long a time between films these days in the world of indie cinema, Fever Dream, feels like a return from a distant wilderness. Distribution via Netflix after a premiere at the San Sebastián film festival and short cinema run may be a decent strategy for this future cult classic – it’s a film that plays remarkably well on TV screens, especially if viewed alone late at night, as it’s all about a cosy domesticity that’s suddenly cruelly pierced by uncanny intruders.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
heraldstandard.com

Music review: Brandi Carlile - ‘In These Silent Days’

Brandi Carlile emerged out of a life in lockdown to deliver a moving new album formed during a reflective time of quiet isolation. “In These Silent Days” finds the 40-year-old singer-songwriter providing her personal perspective on life, love and lessons learned the hard way through 10 emotionally charged arrangements that provide an intimate view into Carlile’s heart and soul.
MUSIC
kexp.org

New Music Reviews (10/04)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Tirzah, Illuminati Hotties, Andy Shauf, and more.
SEATTLE, WA
Deadline

London Film Festival Review: Sadie Frost’s Documentary ‘Quant’

Actor Sadie Frost turns director with Quant, an engaging documentary about the British fashion designer Mary Quant, showing at the London Film Festival. Known for her bold, vibrant designs and pioneering spirit, Quant became associated with the liberating fashions of the 1960s, ditching the style of the fitted ’50s and raising eyebrows along with hemlines. Frost’s lively doc traces her journey with archive footage, talking heads and dramatized scenes featuring actor Camilla Rutherford as Quant. The latter touch is perhaps the biggest challenge, but is handled elegantly: rather than shooting Rutherford as if she is in a straight TV interview, Frost...
MOVIES
TVLine

List of a Lifetime Stars Kelly Hu and Sylvia Kwan Hope Their Inclusive Lifetime Movie Is a Lasting Trend

Sylvia Kwan realized her experience making the TV movie List of a Lifetime would be inclusive and welcoming on one special day in February. It was Lunar New Year 2021, and the cast and crew all donned red clothing in honor of the holiday. It’s a tradition the Grey’s Anatomy vet had experienced and cherished in her personal life lots of times, but had never seen in the workplace. The Lifetime flick (premiering this Sunday at 8/7c) follows Brenda (Kelly Hu), a woman battling breast cancer while reveling in the budding relationship she has with Talia (Kwan), the long-lost daughter she...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Madonna in Paramount+’s ‘Madame X’: Film Review

An impressively designed production from a star hoping to convey the deep empathy she feels for pretty much every group suffering during these troubled times, Madonna’s Madame X showcases the eponymous album, in which she draws on new influences ranging from Colombian rap to Portuguese fado. An uncharitable observer might dub this The Appropriation Tour, aligning a star whose relevance has faded with both unimpeachably authentic music and the in-the-streets energy of social justice movements. But wherever one draws the line between supporting a group and co-opting it, X captures a night of solid performances and top-notch stagecraft. Just don’t...
PARAMOUNT, CA
IndieWire

Timothée Chalamet Shares First Look at ‘Wonka’ from Set of Warner Bros. Prequel

Timothée Chalamet has shared a first-look image from the set of “Wonka,” the upcoming Warner Bros. prequel to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in which the Oscar-nominated actor stars as the beloved (if eccentric) chocolatier. Directed by “Paddington” and “Paddington 2” filmmaker Paul King, “Wonka” serves as an origin story for Willy Wonka. Check out the set image, which Chalamet shared on Twitter on Sunday, below. Principal photography began in the United Kingdom just this past month. King wrote the script with Simon Farnaby (picking up from prior writers including Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson, and Steven Levenson). Farnaby previously...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
Florida Times-Union

Book review: Beautiful story of canine companionship

"The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People, Lost and Found" If you’re a dog lover and want to treat yourself to a beautifully written story that will make your whole self smile, read this memoir by Rick Bragg, known for “All Over but the Shoutin’,” “Ava’s Man “ and many other books that weave a magic spell on you.
PETS
IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy