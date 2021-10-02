CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC: Salmonella outbreak expands to 35 states; source remains unknown

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wkPX_0cFK4yXR00

The source of a salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 400 people across 35 states continues to elude health officials two months after the first case was confirmed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which continues to investigate the burst of cases, confirmed Thursday that a total of 419 cases have been diagnosed to date, resulting in 66 hospitalizations but no deaths. By contrast, only 127 cases in 27 cases had been confirmed on Sept. 21, figures that increased to 279 cases across 29 states with 26 hospitalizations only two days later.

Per the CDC’s Thursday update, the states affected and case counts are as follows:

  • Texas: 111
  • Oklahoma: 63
  • Virginia: 38
  • Illinois: 28
  • Maryland: 22
  • Minnesota: 20
  • Massachusetts and Wisconsin: 10 each
  • Kansas and Kentucky: 9 each
  • Arkansas and New Mexico: 8 each
  • South Dakota and North Carolina: 7 each
  • California, Michigan and Nebraska: 6 each
  • Florida, Missouri and New Jersey: 5 each
  • Connecticut, Louisiana and Pennsylvania: 4 each
  • New York: 3
  • Georgia, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah: 2 each
  • Alabama, Indiana, Iowa and Oregon: 1 each

The agency cautioned, however, that the outbreak may not be limited to the itemized states because “many people recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella.”

To date, those sickened range in age from less than 1 year to 91 years, with a median age of 37, and 56% are female, the CDC stated.

According to the agency, most people who contract salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, with symptoms typically beginning between six hours and six days after swallowing the bacteria. Although the majority of those who fall ill usually recover without treatment after four to seven days, children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and immunocompromised people may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Alissa Rose

Another Deadly Virus Killing Americans.

State health officials are asking Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites after lake county identified the first West Nile virus case of 2021. On Friday, 83 mosquito pools were positive for the West Nile virus detected in Allen, Clark, Daviess, Elkhart, Floyd, Gibson, Hamilton, Jennings, Lake, Marion, Martin, Pike, Scott, Steuben, St. Joseph, Vanderburgh, and Vigo counties.
INDIANA STATE
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 8 States Will Have Next Surge

While some people are acting like the COVID-19 pandemic is on the way out, thanks to cases declining, the virus is still at levels that would have made our "jaws drop" just months ago, said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast yesterday. Which states are in the most danger? Read on to see which states are in trouble and how you can stay safe—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Don't carry your COVID vaccine card. Here are ways to store it on your phone

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Given the White House's new vaccine mandates that include government workers, school districts and larger employers, it's more important than ever to keep your COVID-19 vaccine card handy. Cities and counties across the country are also requiring proof of vaccination to attend live indoor events and enter gyms, restaurants and bars. That goes for kids, too, who may soon be eligible for the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
New Mexico State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Salmonella Outbreak
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Getting Priority With This One Thing, Officials Say

In recent months, it's been clear there are a number of advantages to getting the COVID shot, beyond just being much more protected against the virus. Vaccinated people have fewer restrictions and are able to travel more freely than unvaccinated people because they're less likely to contract or transmit COVID. Now, however, health officials are urging states to give unvaccinated individuals priority access to one thing: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently updated its guidelines to say unvaccinated people should be prioritized over vaccinated people for monoclonal antibody treatment. Tennessee is the first state to embrace this guidance, but it's likely to spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 5 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

After two weeks of tumultuous data that have made it difficult to get a handle on the national pandemic outlook, the number of new infections appears to be on the decline once again. But even as the overall figures show progress towards defeating COVID, some states are still feeling the harsh effects of the Delta variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Grist

A deadly fungal disease on the rise in the West has experts worried

At 5 a.m. on December 4, 2017, Jesse Merrick got a text from his roommate. “Hoping your family is OK,” he remembers reading when he woke up. The Thomas Fire had just broken out in Southern California and was quickly growing into a nearly 300,000-acre behemoth. Jesse frantically tried to reach his relatives in Ventura. When he finally got hold of his mom, she was broken. “She answers the phone and she’s crying hysterically,” Jesse said. “She says, ‘It’s gone. It’s all gone.’”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

400 Cases Reported Of New Deadly Parasite Spreading In America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. Cyclospora is usually spread when feces infect food or water. It’s transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time to become infectious for another person after being passed in a bowel movement.
EatThis

These 6 States Predicted to Have Next COVID Surge

As summer transitions into fall, the shape of the COVID-19 pandemic is shifting as well. Some hotspots that raged all summer (Florida, Texas and many Southern states) are on the relative decline, while cases are rising in other regions. In these six states, a recent increase in cases and hospitalizations indicate they're part of the next COVID surge. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tara Blair Ball

Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.
International Business Times

37 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Died Of COVID-19 Last Week

Nearly 40 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts died of COVID-19 in the past week, according to the state’s health department. As per data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, at least 37 residents died of the novel coronavirus between Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 despite being fully vaccinated. The deaths represent 0.006% of the state’s fully vaccinated population.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Best Life

These Are the Only States Where COVID Cases Are Still Rising

For the past two weeks, COVID-19 infections have been decreasing on a national level after a surge that lasted for most of the summer. But the Delta variant responsible for the months-long spike in numbers is still affecting certain areas, with some states still showing COVID cases rising amid the overall decline.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POPSUGAR

If You Have Diarrhea, Abdominal Cramps, and a Fever, It Could Be a Salmonella Infection

On Sept. 17, the CDC released data on a salmonella outbreak that has affected a total of 25 states in the US so far: Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas (which has the most reported outbreaks), Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
59K+
Followers
67K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy