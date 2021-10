ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The UNC Asheville men's tennis team returns to the court this weekend, competing in the Davidson Invitational from Friday to Sunday. The Bulldogs have competed in two Fall Tournaments already, most recently finishing up play at the Elon Invitational on Sunday. Rafa and Bruno Serra finished the tournament strong, with Rafa defeating his opponent 6-3, 6-2 and Bruno dispatching his opponent 6-2, 6-2 in the White singles bracket. The duo paired up later to win the final Powell Doubles match 6-4. Jon Brann Reid and Leo Bierbaum won their last Gold Doubles match, while five Bulldogs were victorious in singles play on day one.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO