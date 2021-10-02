CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

W&L Football Slips Past Hampden-Sydney, 32-30

By Ryan Moye
wfxrtv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. – The Washington and Lee football team controlled the ball for 38:01 of the game’s 60 minutes and used three second-half touchdowns to produce a 32-30 victory over Hampden-Sydney on Saturday afternoon at Everett Stadium. The game was tied 24-24 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Generals...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Spencer Rattler’s Reaction To Caleb Williams TD Is Going Viral

Spencer Rattler’s infamous ego was on full display against Texas on Saturday afternoon. The Oklahoma quarterback got off to a disastrous start against the Longhorns and found himself in a 28-7 hole in the first quarter. Lincoln Riley knew his team needed a spark. That’s when he brought in another one of his five-star quarterbacks, Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Fleming
Lancaster Online

Hempfield runs past McCaskey in L-L League Section 1 football opener

A smothering defense and a well-balanced offensive attack proved to be the recipe for success for Hempfield. The Black Knights' defense held McCaskey’s offense to 121 total yards (83 on one play) and four first downs (one by penalty), while the offense got four passing and two rushing touchdowns, fueling Hempfield to a 41-6 thumping of the Reid Tornado on Friday night in Landisville in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One football opener for both teams.
LANCASTER, PA
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#American Football#The Blue White#Tigers#Marist#Generals#H Sc
ESPN

Wisconsin Badgers RB Jalen Berger dismissed from program

Wisconsin redshirt freshman running back Jalen Berger has been dismissed from the football program, the school announced Sunday. Heading into this season, Berger had a chance to be the Badgers' top tailback. But he lost the starting job to Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi, who has been getting the bulk of the carries along with Braelon Allen.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Major Sleeper For Arch Manning

A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.
FOOTBALL
Inside Nova

Wakefield tops W-L for fifth straight time

The Wakefield Warriors scored all the points they needed in the first quarter, then their defense did the rest. Wakefield (2-3, 1-0) held off the host and winless Washington-Liberty Generals, 7-0, Sept. 25 in an all-Arlington Liberty District high-school football game that included 15 punts and 201 yards in penalties.
WAKEFIELD, VA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
superiorne.com

L-N football

There are times when if you can't say something nice, it is best to say nothing at all. This reporter will just mention Kenesaw 75, Lawrence-Nelson 6. That was the score of Friday's Kenesaw-Raiders game. Kenesaw held a 47-6 lead at the half. They added 14 points in each of...
FOOTBALL
Elkin Tribune

Starmount slips past North Stokes, 13-0

The Starmount offensive line gets set on a second down play against North Stokes. Friday night was Homecoming for Starmount. The 2021 Homecoming Court is as follows, from left, Freshman Attendant Emma Crews, Junior Attendant Layken Mathis, Homecoming Queen Hannah Hall, Senior Attendant Jayden Martin, and Sophomore Attendant Maggie Ray.
BOONVILLE, NC
Fillmore County Journal

Burros Pound Past L-O, Take Control of South-East

In maybe the year’s marquee Section 1 9-Man contest, Lanesboro football (2-0) took down dangerous district adversary, LeRoy-Ostrander (2-0), and their joystick play-making quarterback Chase Johnson. The Burros ground-and-pounded their way to victory amidst a back-and-forth offensive game. Team black and orange scored first, going 58 yards on their first drive. A 46-yard Seth Semmen to Mason Howard completion was a big play. Hayden Lawstuen’s 3-yard TD run made it 6-0. But L-O then went 75 yards in six plays, as Johnson hooked up with Tristan Lewison on a 54-yard TD pass and catch. With PAT, Trevor Carrier’s group took a 7-6 lead. It was their only lead. Lanesboro answered right back, going 68 yards in nine plays. A Semmen 22-yard TD run made the score 12-7. On L-O’s ensuing drive, maybe the game’s most critical play occurred. The Cardinals went for it on 4th and five from their own 21 and were stopped. One play later, Semmen scored his second rushing TD in a few seconds, a 21-yard run. The Burros went ahead 18-7, the score at the half. L-O crept within one score right out of intermission. Another big pass play, 58 yards, from the red-hot duo of Johnson to Lewison (plus PAT), made the score 18-14. But Lanesboro pounded right back, going 56 yards in five plays. J.T. Rein’s 42-yard TD run made it 24-14 Burros. L-O then drove 57 yards deep into Burro territory, but were stopped on downs. Like earlier, a big Burro defensive stand was immediately followed by big offense. Rein broke free for a big 74-yard TD run on the next play (and ran in the conversion), putting the home team ahead 32-14. The teams exchanged scores thereafter. L-O never had the ball down one score. A Johnson 39-yard TD run made it 32-20. But Semmen hit Jacob Peterson for a 14-yard TD play on the next possession, making it 38-20. Johnson to Lewison a third time (55 yards) late capped the scoring. By a final of 38-27, Lanesboro made statement three in three weeks. They have beaten maybe their top three competitors, all impressively, whilst avenging a loss to the Cardinals last season. Rein carried his usual heavy load, going for 195 yards on 23 carries with 2 TDs. The senior has topped 170 in each of Lanesboro’s first three games. Semmen (15-95, 2 TDs rushing, 3-5, 73 yards, TD, INT passing) accounted for three total scores. Lawstuen (9-45, TD rushing) and Howard (5-25 rushing, 46-yard reception) helped. Johnson (12-115, TD rushing, 7-18, 187 yards, 3 TDs) was again a one-man-machine for L-O, with help from Lewison (5-178 TDs receiving). The duo has connected for over 100 yards in each game this year, 6 total TDs. Lanesboro racked up 366 yards rushing to L-O’s 156. The Cardinals won through the air 183 yards to 73 yards. The Burros finished with 439 yards offense, L-O 339. Lanesboro was 8 of 12 on third down. L-O went 2 of 8. Lanesboro had 20 first downs, L-O nine. The game featured just one turnover, a Chase Johnson interception. It was Lanesboro’s first of the year. James Semmen’s bunch improved to 3-0, 3-0. L-O falls to 2-1, 2-1. Lanesboro is ranked #5 in 9-Man. Spring Grove (2-0, 2-0) is ranked #4, but that is maybe tenuous (based off who they beat and by how much).
CHATFIELD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy