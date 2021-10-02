W&L Football Slips Past Hampden-Sydney, 32-30

In maybe the year’s marquee Section 1 9-Man contest, Lanesboro football (2-0) took down dangerous district adversary, LeRoy-Ostrander (2-0), and their joystick play-making quarterback Chase Johnson. The Burros ground-and-pounded their way to victory amidst a back-and-forth offensive game. Team black and orange scored first, going 58 yards on their first drive. A 46-yard Seth Semmen to Mason Howard completion was a big play. Hayden Lawstuen’s 3-yard TD run made it 6-0. But L-O then went 75 yards in six plays, as Johnson hooked up with Tristan Lewison on a 54-yard TD pass and catch. With PAT, Trevor Carrier’s group took a 7-6 lead. It was their only lead. Lanesboro answered right back, going 68 yards in nine plays. A Semmen 22-yard TD run made the score 12-7. On L-O’s ensuing drive, maybe the game’s most critical play occurred. The Cardinals went for it on 4th and five from their own 21 and were stopped. One play later, Semmen scored his second rushing TD in a few seconds, a 21-yard run. The Burros went ahead 18-7, the score at the half. L-O crept within one score right out of intermission. Another big pass play, 58 yards, from the red-hot duo of Johnson to Lewison (plus PAT), made the score 18-14. But Lanesboro pounded right back, going 56 yards in five plays. J.T. Rein’s 42-yard TD run made it 24-14 Burros. L-O then drove 57 yards deep into Burro territory, but were stopped on downs. Like earlier, a big Burro defensive stand was immediately followed by big offense. Rein broke free for a big 74-yard TD run on the next play (and ran in the conversion), putting the home team ahead 32-14. The teams exchanged scores thereafter. L-O never had the ball down one score. A Johnson 39-yard TD run made it 32-20. But Semmen hit Jacob Peterson for a 14-yard TD play on the next possession, making it 38-20. Johnson to Lewison a third time (55 yards) late capped the scoring. By a final of 38-27, Lanesboro made statement three in three weeks. They have beaten maybe their top three competitors, all impressively, whilst avenging a loss to the Cardinals last season. Rein carried his usual heavy load, going for 195 yards on 23 carries with 2 TDs. The senior has topped 170 in each of Lanesboro’s first three games. Semmen (15-95, 2 TDs rushing, 3-5, 73 yards, TD, INT passing) accounted for three total scores. Lawstuen (9-45, TD rushing) and Howard (5-25 rushing, 46-yard reception) helped. Johnson (12-115, TD rushing, 7-18, 187 yards, 3 TDs) was again a one-man-machine for L-O, with help from Lewison (5-178 TDs receiving). The duo has connected for over 100 yards in each game this year, 6 total TDs. Lanesboro racked up 366 yards rushing to L-O’s 156. The Cardinals won through the air 183 yards to 73 yards. The Burros finished with 439 yards offense, L-O 339. Lanesboro was 8 of 12 on third down. L-O went 2 of 8. Lanesboro had 20 first downs, L-O nine. The game featured just one turnover, a Chase Johnson interception. It was Lanesboro’s first of the year. James Semmen’s bunch improved to 3-0, 3-0. L-O falls to 2-1, 2-1. Lanesboro is ranked #5 in 9-Man. Spring Grove (2-0, 2-0) is ranked #4, but that is maybe tenuous (based off who they beat and by how much).

CHATFIELD, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO