ATP roundup: Jannik Sinner, Gael Monfils reach Sofia final

By Reuters
 8 days ago
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 28, 2021 Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his first round match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt

2021-10-02 21:22:14 GMT+00:00 - No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy will defend his Sofia Open title Sunday against No. 2 Gael Monfils of France in the Bulgarian capital.

Sinner struck seven aces and converted four of eight break points in a 6-3, 7-5 win over No. 5 seed Filip Krajinovic of Serbia in one hour and 43 minutes.

Sinner, 20, has not dropped a set all week and is 2-1 head-to-head against Monfils, who defeated American Marcos Giron 7-5, 6-0 in Saturday's other semifinal. Monfils trailed 4-2 in the first set before sweeping 11 of the next 12 games to advance in 65 minutes.

--Field Level Media

