Social media poster threatens to shoot University of Michigan women

By Lauren Barry
 8 days ago
University of Michigan Photo credit Getty Images

According to the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security, a social media message threatening an active shooter incident against women at the school’s campus Monday was discovered this weekend.

According to WDIV-Channel 4, the threat read: “On October 4th, I’m going to The University Of Michigan and blow away every single woman I see with an AR-15. Because the #MeToo movement proved that Elliot Rodgers was right and those f...... animals deserve to die. I watch Plymouth happen and I had a smile on my face. It was the first time I smiled in years. There is a violent pro-male revolution coming and you people better get ready for it."

This message appeared on a Russian-operated confessions website and has since been removed, said the department. Though it has been taken down the university police are still collaborating with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to investigate the post.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” police planned to have extra staffing on call as of early Saturday afternoon.

At around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the University of Michigan police said an out-of-state residence was identified as the source of the threat with help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Agents interviewed a resident of the home, who they assessed to be responsible for the message.

“Based on the investigation, there is nothing to indicate imminent harm to our community,” said police

Police did not say whether the person was apprehended or taken into custody.

“We value our partnership with our community and appreciate those who stepped forward to report this information,” said the department. “We all play a role in ensuring community safety. If you see something that shouldn’t be there or someone’s behavior doesn’t seem quite right – say something.”

Others who have information about potentially dangerous incidents on the University of Michigan campus should contact the department 734-763-1131 or at dpss-safety-security@umich.edu.

