2 shot close to Near North police station, 1-year-old suffered cuts from broken glass, police say

Two people were injured in a shooting that took place close to the Chicago police’s Near North station, and a third, a 1-year-old boy, suffered cuts from broken glass, according to Chicago police.

About 1:45 p.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man and a 1-year-old child were in a white Buick sedan driving west on Division Street in the 1100 block of North Larrabee Avenue in the Goose Island neighborhood, near the station located at 1160 N. Larrabee Ave. Police said the Buick was being followed by a maroon sedan and that unknown people in the sedan fired shots at the Buick, striking the man multiple times.

A 28-year-old woman in another car nearby was shot in the arm; police said she was not the intended target of the shooting.

Both adults were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Police initially said the 1-year-old child did not suffer any injuries, but later released an update stating he had suffered cuts on his feet from broken glass, and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.

