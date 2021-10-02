CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omarosa Manigault Newman: Jan. 6 committee 'on the right track' with Katrina Pierson subpoena

By Daniel Chaitin
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 8 days ago
Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman said the House committee investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 is "on the right track" by subpoenaing 2016 Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson.

Manigault Newman took a phrase popularized by All the President's Men , a 1976 film based on a book by reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein about their reporting on the Watergate scandal, to make the case that Pierson could have critical information linking former President Donald Trump to the siege of Congress.

"Not only was Katrina one of the organizers, but she was behind the money, you know, and every scandal, it's always 'follow the money,'" Manigault Newman said Saturday on MSNBC. "And because she was so involved with raising money and organizing the events, I believe the committee is right in subpoenaing her."

"She's going to have a lot of information, and she had a lot of insight on what they knew and when, and I truly believe because of Donald Trump's violent instincts that he knew that things would probably get out of hand," Manigault Newman added.

MARK MEADOWS ON FBI INFORMANT IN CAPITOL RIOT CROWD: 'THERE IS A WHOLE LOT THAT NEEDS TO COME OUT'

News reports cited by the panel in its letter sent to Pierson said she was involved in the organization of the Jan. 5 and 6 rallies that led up to the Capitol riot and was in direct communication with Trump about the events. The committee seeks documents and deposition testimony from Pierson.

"Katrina should be very concerned, and we'll see what happens, but the committee is on the right track," Manigault Newman said.

Pierson was one of 11 people subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee last week.

“It will be the honor of my life to defend the First Amendment rights of the American people before a totalitarian, partisan-driven and wholly corrupt Congress of the United States," Pierson said in a tweet on Thursday.

In response to this report on Manigault Newman's comments, Pierson tweeted , "Most people with a brain have become skilled with my name in their mouths because I have excellent defamation attorneys. It appears that this charade will add more wins to their belts."

A great deal of focus has been placed on the speech Trump delivered to rallygoers at a rally near the White House on Jan. 6 before the Capitol riot in which he claimed there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election. He urged the crowd to "fight much harder" and "stop the steal."

Trump was impeached, for a second time, on a charge of inciting an insurrection in connection to the Capitol riot, which disrupted lawmakers as they worked to certify President Joe Biden's electoral victory. Trump was acquitted by the GOP-led Senate, but Manigault Newman and others have pushed the idea that he incriminated himself by virtue of his actions.

"If these folks come forward and tell the truth, then all roads point back to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., and Donald Trump was closely involved and spearheading this effort," she told MSNBC host Alex Witt.

Manigault Newman, who was a longtime ally of Trump's who appeared on the first season of his show The Apprentice, helped Trump in his 2016 campaign and became the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison. But by late 2017, the White House announced her departure, and she has been critical of Trump and his administration ever since.

Manigault Newman triumphed over Trump just last week when a New York arbiter ruled the former president's nondisclosure agreement with his onetime White House aide was "unenforceable."

Garman Wold
7d ago

lt's very plausible that there's going to be a big scramble to throw down road blocks by the guilty parties in order to cover up their nefarious words and deeds.

