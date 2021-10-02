CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ on Track for Massive $70 Million Opening Weekend

By Brenton Blanchet
Complex
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a flat out hit. According to The Wrap, the Sony sequel is set to open with...

Related
IGN

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Review

Reviewed by Francesca Rivera. Let There Be Carnage will be in theaters on Oct. 1. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage finally pairs Venom and Eddie with a worthy villain in a story that embraces its weirder side. Andy Serkis directs a fun and action-packed sequel that highlights Venom as his own character and features Woody Harrelson and Naomie Harris as breakout villains with excellent chemistry. Taking itself less seriously and having more fun, its relatively short runtime is packed densely with plenty of action, character development, and campy humor. At the same time, it's a love story about relationships evolving and learning to grow and trust each other. Venom as a series is working through its growing pains, but it looks like it's uphill from here."
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ To Tee Off A Blockbuster October At Domestic B.O. – Weekend Preview

There’s a great vibe out there about moviegoing right now — believe it — and October is just the beginning. While we had event films during the summer, we’ve got ’em all jam-packed in the next month, kicking off with Sony’s long-awaited Venom: Let There Be Carnage on Friday stateside, followed by MGM/United Artist Releasing’s No Time to Die on October 8, Universal/Blumhouse/Miramax’s Halloween Kills on October 15, and Warner Bros/Legendary’s Dune on October 22. Some have written into me about shortened hours at multiplexes in the last month and empty auditoriums post Shang-Chi‘s huzzah over Labor Day weekend. Hopefully, this assembly line of tentpoles will...
MOVIES
Collider

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Earns $11.6 Million From Thursday Preview Screenings

Superhero sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage has pulled in $11.6 million from Thursday screenings, which is good enough to see the return of Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock score the pandemic era's second-highest-grossing Thursday. Fellow Marvel blockbuster (albeit from a different studio) Black Widow still holds the record at $13.2 million, but it's a solid opening day for the symbiotic second installment nonetheless.
MOVIES
WLFI.com

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' becomes biggest US opening of the pandemic

Venom devoured the box office. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" — Sony's follow-up to the hit 2018 supervillain film — blew past expectations at the ticket booth this weekend. The film, which stars Tom Hardy as the ravenous alien symbiote, notched an estimated $90.1 million at the North American box office this weekend.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hardy
Person
Andy Serkis
boxofficepro.com

Weekend Report: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Explodes w/ $37.25M Domestic Opening Day, Pacing for $75-80M+ Frame; No Time to Die Eyes $100M+ Overseas Debut

Saturday Report: Sony’s theatrically exclusive play for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is paying off in a massive way this weekend. The studio reports their Marvel anti-hero sequel scored $37.25 million domestically on opening day Friday, representing the second largest first-day gross of any film in October history behind Joker‘s $47.55 million two years ago and of any film during the pandemic era behind only Black Widow‘s $39.5 million in July.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venom#Carnage#Complexcon#A Ap Rocky#Dune
martincitytelegraph.com

Campy and violent, “Venom: Let there Be Carnage” becomes weekend box office hit

Venom: Let There Be Carnage takes what worked in its predecessor and doubles and triples down, resulting in a veritable blast of a film. Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist based in San Francisco who happens to share a body with an alien symbiote named Venom (also voiced by Hardy). The two have a strained relationship, with Eddie wanting to focus on his journalism and enjoy his moderate success in peace, while Venom wants to enjoy the simple things in his life; namely, eating bad guys’ brains. When one of Eddie’s subjects, deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), gets a taste of Eddie’s blood (and with it, a symbiote of his own named Carnage), Eddie and Venom must mend their relationship and work together to prevent total carnage.
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

Success of Venom: Let There Be Carnage Leads to Record-Breaking Weekends for AMC and Cinemark, as No Time to Die Breaks Overseas Records for AMC

AMC and Cinemark, respectively the first and third-largest exhibitors in North America, have seen record attendance on the back of the pandemic-best $90.1M opening of Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In addition, the international release of No Time to Die in key territories has set records for AMC overseas.
MOVIES
Complex

18 Easter Eggs—and A Shocking Mid Credits Scene—From ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the newest Marvel movie from Sony Pictures, is out now, exclusively in theaters. It made $90 million in its first weekend, and it got better reviews than its predecessor, which all but assures that we haven’t seen the last of Eddie Brock. In fact, if we’re interpreting the mid-credits sequence at the end of the film correctly, we might be seeing a whole lot more of him very soon—but more on that later.
MOVIES
