‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ on Track for Massive $70 Million Opening Weekend

Reviewed by Francesca Rivera. Let There Be Carnage will be in theaters on Oct. 1. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage finally pairs Venom and Eddie with a worthy villain in a story that embraces its weirder side. Andy Serkis directs a fun and action-packed sequel that highlights Venom as his own character and features Woody Harrelson and Naomie Harris as breakout villains with excellent chemistry. Taking itself less seriously and having more fun, its relatively short runtime is packed densely with plenty of action, character development, and campy humor. At the same time, it's a love story about relationships evolving and learning to grow and trust each other. Venom as a series is working through its growing pains, but it looks like it's uphill from here."

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO