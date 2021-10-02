CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State fans will roll over laughing at Kirk Herbstreit’s comments about Michigan

By Scott Rogust
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State Buckeyes fans will not like hearing former quarterback Kirk Herbstreit speaking positively about Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh. When it comes to Ohio State Buckeyes fans, they love it when they play the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan has not defeated Ohio State since 2011, and they were blown out in the past two meetings. But if 2021 has shown us anything, this is not your same Wolverines football program.

God of Thunder
7d ago

Really don’t know why they are making such a big hoot about statement of a fact. Are OSU fans THAT simple minded ?

