POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS/AP) — A Nazareth man faces murder and aggravated battery charges after authorities in Florida say he beat and stabbed three of his coworkers to death while on a work trip. The man would later claim to authorities one of those coworkers raped him. Shaun Runyon, 39, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested Saturday after a two-hour manhunt. The sheriff’s office said Runyon and the victims worked at JNB Electric and went to Florida for contract work for Publix Headquarters. The four...

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO