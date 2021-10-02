Texans' Jeff Driskel: Set for backup duties
Driskel was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. Driskel will once again take over the backup duties behind Davis Mills with Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) sidelined. Because Driskel was called up as COVID-19 replacement, he still has another week as an elevated practice squad call-up available, which gives the Texans plenty of roster flexibility as they continue to navigate their quarterback room.www.cbssports.com
