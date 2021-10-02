Cowboys' Jeremy Sprinkle: Added as COVID-19 replacement

Cooper (hamstring) brought in three of six targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 44-20 win over the Giants on Sunday. Cooper generated a second straight three-catch, one-touchdown effort while beating a questionable designation due to a hamstring injury, with Sunday's score coming on a 24-yard touchdown grab just before halftime. The veteran wideout has four straight three-reception tallies overall after posting a spectacular 13-139-2 line in Week 1 against the Buccaneers, and the six targets he saw versus the Giants were his highest total in that category since the opener as well. Cooper will look to get closer to full health during the coming week ahead of a showdown on the road with the Patriots next Sunday.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO