Cowboys' Jeremy Sprinkle: Added as COVID-19 replacement
The Cowboys added Sprinkle to their active roster from their practice squad Saturday as a COVID-19 replacement, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Keanu Neal (illness) and Bradlee Anae (undisclosed) will miss another game due to COVID-19 protocols, so the Cowboys are allotted two replacements for Sunday's game. Sprinkle has appeared in all three contests for Dallas this season, but he has yet to draw a target.www.cbssports.com
