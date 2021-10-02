CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' Jeremy Sprinkle: Added as COVID-19 replacement

 8 days ago

The Cowboys added Sprinkle to their active roster from their practice squad Saturday as a COVID-19 replacement, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Keanu Neal (illness) and Bradlee Anae (undisclosed) will miss another game due to COVID-19 protocols, so the Cowboys are allotted two replacements for Sunday's game. Sprinkle has appeared in all three contests for Dallas this season, but he has yet to draw a target.

The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Schultz might be playing himself out of Dallas

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’ve probably noticed the ascension of certain fourth-year tight end this season, Dalton Schultz. Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys 2018 fourth round draft pick out of Stanford, has had one heck of start this season. In just four games, Schultz has collected 20 receptions...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Bradlee Anae: Activated off COVID-19 list

Anae (illness) was activated off the Cowboys' reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. After missing the Cowboys' previous two games while on the team's COVID-19 list, it seems that Anae is slated to make his return to the field Sunday against the Giants. The young defensive end has seen a minimal role so far this season especially since Chauncey Golston returned to take over the starting position in Week 3.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Is it time to replace Tyler Biadasz at center?

The Dallas Cowboys have had their share of adversity this season and largely stepped up to the task. They handled the loss of basically their entire starting defensive line. They handled the loss of La’el Collins on the offensive line. They’ve handled the loss of cornerback Kelvin Joseph and safety Donovan Wilson. They’ve even handled the loss of receiver Michael Gallup.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Defender Added To Thursday’s Injury Report

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory was placed on the injury report Thursday. Listed with an out-of-the-blue knee injury, the veteran did not participate in today’s practice. Gregory was not listed yesterday and was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. While this unexpected absence could be cause for concern, it appears...
NFL
Star-Tribune

Wyoming Cowboys scrimmage in Sheridan canceled due to COVID-19 cases

LARAMIE – The Wyoming men’s basketball team’s preseason outreach plans have changed due to COVID-19. The Cowboys’ scrimmage set for Saturday in Sheridan has been canceled due to coronavirus cases within the program. The team’s Oct. 9 scrimmage in Cheyenne is still on. “The Cowboy basketball program was very excited...
LARAMIE, WY
Norristown Times Herald

Eagles’ template for beating Panthers revealed by Cowboys

If the Eagles’ game plan truly is driven by the opponent, there is a template out there for beating the Carolina Panthers. The Cowboys rushed for 245 yards in a 38-26 win over the Panthers last week. Quarterback Dak Prescott finished drives of 75, 56 and 66 yards with three of his four TD passes. Zeke Elliott rushed for 35 of his 143 yards on the first scoring series, capping it with a one-yard run.
NFL
WANE 15

Packers appear on verge of adding ex-Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jaylon Smith appears to be on his way to the Green Bay Packers, one day after the Dallas Cowboys released the veteran linebacker. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that “nothing’s official yet,” but added that he believes Smith is in Green Bay while discussing how the former Cowboy would […]
NFL
WILX-TV

Packers Adding Player Let Go By Cowboys

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Jaylon Smith appears to be on his way to the Green Bay Packers, one day after the Dallas Cowboys released the veteran linebacker. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that “nothing’s official yet,” but added that he believes Smith is in Green Bay while discussing how the former Cowboy would fit in with the Packers. LaFleur added that it’s “highly unlikely” that Smith would play for the Packers as soon as Sunday’s game in Cincinnati.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Another TD in Week 5 win

Cooper (hamstring) brought in three of six targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 44-20 win over the Giants on Sunday. Cooper generated a second straight three-catch, one-touchdown effort while beating a questionable designation due to a hamstring injury, with Sunday's score coming on a 24-yard touchdown grab just before halftime. The veteran wideout has four straight three-reception tallies overall after posting a spectacular 13-139-2 line in Week 1 against the Buccaneers, and the six targets he saw versus the Giants were his highest total in that category since the opener as well. Cooper will look to get closer to full health during the coming week ahead of a showdown on the road with the Patriots next Sunday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Another 100-yard effort Sunday

Elliott (knee) rushed 21 times for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 44-20 win over the Giants on Sunday. He also brought in two of three targets for two yards and another score. Elliott shook off the knee issue that had been plaguing him during the past week...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Team-leading catch tally in win

Schultz secured six of eight targets for 79 yards in the Cowboys' 44-20 win over the Giants on Sunday. Schultz has strengthened his grip on the starting tight end job to the point that position mate Blake Jarwin didn't even log a target Sunday. Schultz now has three consecutive six-catch efforts, and although he saw his touchdown streak end at two games Sunday, his 79-yard tally served as his second highest this season. The 25-year-old will look to continue his impressive ascent in a tough matchup on the road against the Patriots in Week 6.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Boosts fantasy production in win

Prescott completed 22 of 32 passes for 302 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Cowboys' 44-20 win over the Giants on Sunday. He also rushed twice for six yards and lost a fumble. After three straight games with what would be considered pedestrian yardage totals by his...
NFL

