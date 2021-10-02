Sports on TV

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 9 days ago

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped) CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped) NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala. CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Burlington, Wash. (Taped) 2:30 p.m.

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
Bay Area TV Sports: What to watch over the weekend

New Mexico State at San Jose State 7:30 p.m. NBCBA. European Tour: Alfred Dunhill Links (early Sun.) 4 a.m. GOLF. Premier: Brighton-Hove Albion vs. Arsenal 9:30 a.m. NBC. Mexico: Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Atlas 7 p.m. NBCSN. USL: Las Vegas at Oakland Roots 7 p.m. KOFY. MLS: SJ Earthquakes at...
DISH TV Removes ROOT Sports From Lineup

Four days before the start of the Blazers’ preseason, DISH TV removed all AT&T Sports Networks from their lineups Thursday, including ROOT Sports. In a statement, DISH felt that the benefit to their subscribers was outweighed by the high price being demanded by AT&T. This is the latest in a series of battles between broadcast providers and Regional Sports Networks (RSN’s), a situation familiar to Blazers fans due to Comcast/NBC Sports Northwest being unavailable on satellite networks.
In Latest Sports Pay-TV Tangle, MSG Network Warns Of Potential Comcast Blackout

With the curtain set to go up on the NBA and NHL season, MSG Network is alerting viewers that it is nearing a potential blackout on Comcast Xfinity cable systems in New Jersey and Connecticut. Comcast, though it is the No. 1 U.S. cable operator, has virtually no customers in New York City, but a healthy six-figure number of them in the suburbs are at risk of losing service. The regional sports network airs New York Knicks NBA games as well as New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers and Islanders NHL contests, plus Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls....
NBC Sports Washington, Wizards announce regional TV schedule for 2021-22 NBA season

WASHINGTON, DC – NBC Sports Washington today announced its coverage of the Washington Wizards’ 2021-22 NBA season, highlighted by live coverage of 84 combined regular-season games and preseason matchups, the return of comprehensive gameday programs, and extensive multiplatform content on NBCSportsWashington.com and the MyTeams app. NBC Sports Washington will present...
Sports TV listings for Wednesday Oct. 6

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Fox Sports 1, Fury-Wilder press conference. 4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Final Round, at Fayetteville, Ark. 8 p.m.; TBS, N.L. Wild Card Game, St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers. MISCELLANEOUS. 7 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access: The ACC Life" (new episode) NBA. 6 p.m.; NBA TV,...
NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Washington at Boston, 7 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. St. Louis...
NHL Preseason Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at Boston, 7 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games.
Sports Digest: Koepka, DeChambeau will face off in TV event

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will finally get their match, even if it’s just 12 holes. After butting heads in a dispute driven largely on social media for the better part of two years, Koepka and DeChambeau will face each other in the latest edition of “Capital One’s The Match” the day after Thanksgiving at Wynn Golf Course on the Las Vegas Strip.
College football games on CBS Sports Network: Hawaii vs. Fresno State live stream, watch online, TV channel

This weekend's college football schedule on CBS Sports Network for Week 5 of the 2021 season will feature plenty of action headlined by two ranked teams along with heavyweights from three different conferences and the independent ranks. No. 13 BYU defeated Utah State 34-20 to kick things off Friday night in an in-state showdown that will be followed by four games spanning the length of the day on Saturday as we begin creeping near the midway point of the 2021 season.
WWL-TV sports director Doug Mouton joins Jim Derry on Dattitude Podcast, Ep. 6

The Saints’ overtime loss to the New York Giants continues to reverberate in the brains of Who Dats everywhere. The only thing to do is to get the frustrations off our chests and look forward to Week 5 with a visit to Landover, Md., and a game against another NFC East opponent in the Washington Football Team.
