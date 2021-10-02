CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knox County, TN

PayPal sued for holding a Knox County woman’s money for over a year

By Caleb Wethington, Don Dare
WJHL
WJHL
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34up9E_0cFK1Ybc00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A young Knox County woman is suing PayPal as she wants to know why the online payment company froze her money for over a year. The money sent directly to PayPal was from her unemployment benefits, earned at the beginning of the pandemic because she couldn’t work. So far there have been two preliminary hearings in this case and more are scheduled.

Some people don’t have a checking account — instead, they set up a direct deposit account with PayPal, they receive a debit card and use it like a checking account. That’s what Sheena Small did last year. She had two jobs, but because of the virus they were both cut, and, at the time, she was expecting a baby. Well, not long after taking out the PayPal account, it was unexpectedly frozen.

Police arrest boy, 14, suspected in string of sucker-punch attacks

Sheena Small says she’s lived on the edge financially for more than a year. In the spring of 2020, she lost her job due to the pandemic. She was eligible for state and federal unemployment but had no checking account. That’s when she saw an ad from PayPal.

“Use direct deposit for government and payroll payments,” she said. “You didn’t have to wait for it, it just got directed in there. You could use it right away.”

Shortly after applying and being accepted last year, she received a debit card from PayPay and within a few days more than $7,000 in unemployment money was loaded into the account, and she started using it. “It seemed fast and easy until they froze my account on July the 5th. They never gave me an explanation of why they did it.”

Small said for weeks she sent texts and called PayPal asking when will the account be freed up, “I never heard from anybody. What was the reason they were holding my funds, why was my account frozen? And then a message came through that they were going to hold my funds for 180 days.”

50 miles for 50 years: Bays Mountain hosts mountain bike rally

With no access to her money and her baby about to be born, her bills were mounting. To make ends meet Sheena reluctantly took out a title loan with very high-interest rates. Then in January of this year, PayPal informed Sheena they’re freezing her account for another 180 days.

“I said ‘what for?’ They said ‘we don’t have that information in front of us.'”

In early July, she hired Knoxville attorney Bennett Hirschhorn. He filed a lawsuit against PayPal claiming a breach of fiduciary duty and breach of contract. Within days of filing the lawsuit, PayPal deposited $4,400 into Small’s new banking account with TVA Credit Union.

In sessions court last week, a preliminary hearing for the case established that PayPal’s attorney will be able to testify remotely by video. Ms. Small’s attorney says he wants PayPal to answer some questions regarding his client’s deposit.

Smyth County Sheriff asking for public to identify armed robbery suspect

Hirschhorn said, “How the account was handled? What policies allowed them to hold the funds for over a year? What policies, if any, allowed them to hold the funds without giving the reasons why they were being held or how you can have them released?”

WATE 6 On Your Side contacted PayPal, we were told the company does not comment on pending litigation. In court, PayPal’s attorney told Judge Chuck Cerny, the company will need time to gather documents. A jury date has not been set.

Small and her attorney are not trying to break the bank with PayPal, they’re suing for $25,000. If she wins it would be enough money to pay for fees and court costs and to pay off her debt to the title loan company.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Business
County
Knox County, TN
Knox County, TN
Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
Knox County, TN
Business
The Associated Press

Iraqi vote spurred by mass protests marred by boycott

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqis voted Sunday in parliamentary elections held months ahead of schedule as a concession to a youth-led popular uprising against corruption and mismanagement. But the voting was marked by widespread apathy and a boycott by many of the young activists who thronged the streets of Baghdad and...
PROTESTS
The Hill

Texas gubernatorial candidate says COVID-19 hospitalization made him 'more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates'

Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West, who is currently recovering from a case of COVID-19, said his hospitalization with the virus has made him “more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates.”. West, who announced Saturday night that he has coronavirus-related pneumonia, advocated for monoclonal antibody infusion therapy as a way to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paypay
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Taliban say US will provide aid, but not recognition, after Doha talks

The Taliban announced Sunday following talks in Qatar that the United States would not be formally recognizing the Taliban but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a U.S. delegation since...
U.S. POLITICS
WJHL

WJHL

1K+
Followers
420
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy