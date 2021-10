Bryan Harsin is seeking his first SEC win as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers as his team heads to Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers. Auburn fans may not be thrilled about how this season has started, especially looking at the loss to Penn State and the struggles at home against Georgia State. But this is Bryan Harsin’s first season and even though this fanbase generally has lofty expectations, it’s impossible to accurately judge him solely off of the first four games of this season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO