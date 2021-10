Police are trying to figure out the cause of a deadly crash in Orleans County.

Village of Medina Police say the driver of an SUV hit a curb and then slammed into a tree on South Main Street around 1:52 Saturday morning.

The victim, a man in his 30's from Niagara County, died at the scene.

South Main, between Orient and Church Streets, was closed for several hours while accident investigators combed the area for clues as to what happened.