Fayetteville Women's March draws crowd to in support of reproductive rights
About a hundred people marched from Cross Creek Park to the Cumberland County courthouse in Downtown Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon during the Fayetteville Women's March. The march, sanctioned by the national Women's March organization, is a part of a national movement involving many similar events across the country after Texas passed new anti-abortion legislation earlier this year, event co-organizer Catherine Entrocaso said Friday.www.fayobserver.com
