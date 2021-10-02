Biker severely injured in solo motorcycle crash on the Sonoma Coast
A motorcyclist was severely injured when his bike went down on Highway 1 south of Jenner late Saturday morning, causing what initial reports indicated was major head trauma. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was taking part in a ride involving hundreds of motorcyclists headed north on Highway 1 when his bike slid out on a slight curve just south of Carlevaro Way, near Wright Hill Road, emergency personnel said.www.pressdemocrat.com
