Flood Advisory issued for Arroyo, Guayama, Patillas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 20:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cleveland; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Lincoln County in central Oklahoma East Central Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma Northern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 903 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Oklahoma City, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Chandler, Harrah, McLoud, Stroud, Prague, Pink, Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Carney, Earlsboro, Tryon, Agra, Johnson, Sparks, Warwick and Kendrick. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Comments / 0