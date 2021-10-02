CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Advisory issued for Arroyo, Guayama, Patillas by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-02 18:22:00 Expires: 2021-10-02 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arroyo; Guayama; Patillas THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR ARROYO, GUAYAMA AND PATILLAS The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Okmulgee, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 22:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Okmulgee; Tulsa; Wagoner A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WAGONER...NORTH CENTRAL OKMULGEE AND SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES At 1014 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles northeast of Beggs, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Bixby... Glenpool Beggs... Stonebluff Liberty... Hectorville Leonard TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McIntosh, Tulsa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern, northeastern and east central Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McIntosh; Tulsa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CREEK...NORTHWESTERN MCINTOSH...OKMULGEE...SOUTHERN TULSA AND EASTERN OKFUSKEE COUNTIES At 1012 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Sand Springs to 4 miles east of Preston to 2 miles east of Weleetka, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Sand Springs... Okmulgee Bixby... Sapulpa Jenks... Glenpool Henryetta... Kiefer Morris... Beggs Mounds... Weleetka Dewar... Schulter Grayson... Hoffman Clearview... Preston This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 221 and 253. Interstate 44 between mile markers 207 and 229. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Creek, Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Creek; Okfuskee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Okfuskee County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 928 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles north of Paden, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Depew Slick This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 185 and 189. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Creek, Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Creek; Okfuskee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR CREEK AND OKFUSKEE COUNTIES At 914 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northwest of Drumright to 8 miles southeast of Stroud to 5 miles west of Cromwell, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Okemah Okfuskee... Mannford Drumright... Boley Depew... Paden Bearden... Slick Castle... Shamrock Welty... Milfay Mason This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 225. Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 203. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coal, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coal; Murray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COAL...SOUTHEASTERN SEMINOLE...PONTOTOC AND NORTHEASTERN MURRAY COUNTIES At 933 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Byng to near Fittstown to near Ravia, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ada, Sulphur, Byng, Roff, Stonewall, Tupelo, Francis, Fitzhugh, Sasakwa, Hickory, Fittstown and Vanoss. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COAL COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barton, Cedar, Dade, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, St. Clair and Vernon. * Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * Showers and thunderstorms near and ahead of low pressure moving into southeast Kansas and western Missouri tonight will produce periods of heavy rain with high rainfall rates. Widespread rainfall amounts ranging from 1.50 to 2.25 inches are expected through Monday morning, with isolated amounts up to 4 inches possible. * Rapid rises in small streams and creeks could lead to flooded roadways and low water crossings.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 15:39:00 SST Expires: 2021-10-10 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu * Until 7 PM SST * At 336 PM, An observer reported heavy rainfall near Ili`Ili. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...An observer reported. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 339 AOAULI ASO SA OKETOPA 10 2021 UA TUUINA ATU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu * SE`IA OO I LE 7 PM SST * I LE 336 PM, sa ripotia mai timuga mamafa mai Ili`ili. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga sa ripotia mai e tagatanu`u. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...AN OBSERVER REPORTED
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Creek, Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Creek; Okfuskee A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CREEK AND NORTHWESTERN OKFUSKEE COUNTIES At 937 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 3 miles northwest of Welty, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Slick This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 185 and 189. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cleveland, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 20:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cleveland; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Lincoln County in central Oklahoma East Central Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma Northern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 903 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Oklahoma City, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Chandler, Harrah, McLoud, Stroud, Prague, Pink, Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Carney, Earlsboro, Tryon, Agra, Johnson, Sparks, Warwick and Kendrick. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hughes, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hughes; Seminole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SEMINOLE AND NORTHWESTERN HUGHES COUNTIES At 946 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northwest of Wetumka to 5 miles west of Spaulding, moving east-northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Seminole, Holdenville, Wewoka, Konawa, Wetumka, Bowlegs, Cromwell, Yeager, Spaulding and Lima. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HUGHES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 11:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 10:36:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOZ066-111045- /O.NEW.KSGF.FL.A.0014.211012T1630Z-211014T1536Z/ /HTNM7.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 940 PM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Watch for the Little Osage River near Horton. * From Tuesday morning to late Thursday morning. * At 8:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.8 feet. * Flood stage is 41.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, minor flooding affects low lying areas near the gage site and farmland along the river. Target Area: Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County.
VERNON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Creek by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Creek THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CREEK COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Johnson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Johnson and southeastern Linn Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 934 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Iowa City, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Solon around 950 PM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 237 and 253. Interstate 380 between mile markers 1 and 2. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JOHNSTON...WESTERN BRYAN AND MARSHALL COUNTIES At 926 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Madill, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Madill, Tishomingo, Kingston, Dickson, Colbert, Mannsville, Ravia, Silo, Mead, Cartwright, Woodville, Lebanon, Russett, Willis, Little City, Lake Texoma, Oakland and Mcbride. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Creek by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Creek A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CREEK COUNTY At 942 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles north of Welty, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Slick This includes Interstate 44 near mile marker 189. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pawnee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN OSAGE AND PAWNEE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds to 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Creek, Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern, northeastern and east central Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Creek; Okfuskee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CREEK...NORTHWESTERN MCINTOSH...OKMULGEE...SOUTHERN TULSA AND EASTERN OKFUSKEE COUNTIES At 1012 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Sand Springs to 4 miles east of Preston to 2 miles east of Weleetka, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Sand Springs... Okmulgee Bixby... Sapulpa Jenks... Glenpool Henryetta... Kiefer Morris... Beggs Mounds... Weleetka Dewar... Schulter Grayson... Hoffman Clearview... Preston This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 221 and 253. Interstate 44 between mile markers 207 and 229. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Ellis, Hill, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Ellis; Hill; Johnson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Johnson County in north central Texas North central Hill County in central Texas Central Ellis County in north central Texas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 1002 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Grandview, or 14 miles southeast of Alvarado, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Maypearl around 1010 PM CDT. Italy around 1015 PM CDT. Ennis, Palmer and Bardwell around 1030 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Garrett and Pecan Hill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lincoln A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY At 918 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Prague, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Prague. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cache River Near Patterson. * Until Friday evening. * At 8:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.4 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady around 9.4 feet through at least Tuesday. From there, the river will very slowly fall below flood stage by Friday. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Low swampy timberland along the river begins to flood. Flood gates should be closed and equipment moved out of the low grounds along the river and tributaries. Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 9.4 Sun 8 PM 9.4 9.4 9.2 STEADY/SLOW FALL
JACKSON COUNTY, AR

