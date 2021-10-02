Women's March Held Outside Broome County Court
Outside the Broome County Court Building, residents formed with signs in hand toting messages promoting reproductive rights. Young people and even people who remember when Roe v. Wade was first decided came in support. Organizers said today's protests were in response to Texas' recent restrictive abortion laws. For more on that, go here. Protesters did acknowledge that in New York State, laws are greater for reproductive rights than in other states.www.wicz.com
Comments / 1